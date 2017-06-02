FCIAC girls lacrosse state quarterfinal box scores; Five league teams advance

The FCIAC has five girls lacrosse teams still standing, including four in the Class L tournament, as the CIAC playoffs move into the semifinal round.

The Class L semifinals will be played at Brien McMahon High School, with Wilton facing Greenwich at 6 p.m., Tuesday, and Darien taking on New Canaan at 8 p.m.

In Class S, the St. Joseph Cadets will square off against Weston in their semifinals at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, at Trumbull High School.

Here are the box scores from the quarterfinal games played on Thursday, June 1.

Class L Quarterfinals

New Canaan 18, Newtown 5

New Canaan 8-10 = 18

Newtown 4-1 = 5

New Canaan: Braeden Dial 6g, 5a; Campbell Armstrong 6g, 2a; Karlie Bucci 3g; Julia Ozimek 1g; Jane Charlton 1g; Cece Cronin 1g

Newtown: Alex Futterman 2g; Julia Sughrue 1g, 1a; Dylan Zahansky 1g; Rylee Harrell 1g

Goalies

NC – Cameron Blair 6 saves

Newtown – Catie Gregory 3 saves

Darien 14, Conard 8

Conard 5-3 = 8

Darien 8-6 = 14

Conard: Maya Feigenbaum 3g, 3a; Gwen Geisler 2g; Gillian Haverty 1g; Maggie Venora 1g; Kate Shaffer 1g

Darien: Nicole Humphrey 5g; Christine Fiore 2g, 2a; Ashley Humphrey 2g; Emma Jaques 2g; Katie Ramsay 2g; Charlotte Wittstock 1g; Anna Stein 1a; Shea van den Broek 1a

Goalies

Conard – Maggie Yezza 7 saves

Darien – Carly Schoudel 4 saves; Maggie Brooks 5 saves

Greenwich 14, Staples 9

Staples 4-5 = 9

Greenwich 8-6 = 14

Staples: Christine Taylor 3g; Colleen Bannon 3g; Kyle Kirby 2g; Ellie Fair 1g

Greenwich: Paige Finneran 5g; Maggie O’Gorman 3g; Romy Villemure 2g; Leah Caputo 2g; Ellie Lufkin 1g; Genevieve DeWinter 1g

Wilton 16, Cheshire 8

Cheshire 3-5 = 8

Wilton 9-7 = 16

Cheshire: Annie Eddy 2g; Annie Acquavita 2g; Vicki Palmer 1g; Mia Pulisciano 1g; Kaitlyn D’Andrea 1g; Mikayla Crowley 1g

Wilton: Wistreich 5g; Sudano 4g; Ellie Armstrong 2g, 2a; Brant 2g; Margaret Smith 1g; Julia Bonnist 1g

Goalies

Wilton – Paige Brown 13 saves

Class S Quarterfinals

St. Joseph 12, Waterford 10

St. Joseph: Lilly Ivanovich 2g, 4a; Kate Condron 3g, 1a; Annie McNeil 3g; Maddie Dunkel 2g; Abbey Ivanovich 2a; Jettke Gray 1g; Mia Trafecante 1g

Waterford: Jacklyn Lavole 4g; Mary-Grace Wyatt 4a; Julia Gigliotti 3g; Kaylee Swansen 1g, 1a; Megan Foley 1g; Megan Strum 1g

Goalies

SJ – Erin O’Brien 12 saves