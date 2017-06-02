FCIAC girls lacrosse state quarterfinal box scores; Five league teams advance

The FCIAC has five girls lacrosse teams still standing, including four in the Class L tournament, as the CIAC playoffs move into the semifinal round.
The Class L semifinals will be played at Brien McMahon High School, with Wilton facing Greenwich at 6 p.m., Tuesday, and Darien taking on New Canaan at 8 p.m.
In Class S, the St. Joseph Cadets will square off against Weston in their semifinals at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, at Trumbull High School.
Here are the box scores from the quarterfinal games played on Thursday, June 1.
Class L Quarterfinals
New Canaan 18, Newtown 5
New Canaan 8-10 = 18
Newtown 4-1 = 5
New Canaan: Braeden Dial 6g, 5a; Campbell Armstrong 6g, 2a; Karlie Bucci 3g; Julia Ozimek 1g; Jane Charlton 1g; Cece Cronin 1g
Newtown: Alex Futterman 2g; Julia Sughrue 1g, 1a; Dylan Zahansky 1g; Rylee Harrell 1g
Goalies
NC – Cameron Blair 6 saves
Newtown – Catie Gregory 3 saves
Darien 14, Conard 8
Conard 5-3 = 8
Darien 8-6 = 14
Conard: Maya Feigenbaum 3g, 3a; Gwen Geisler 2g; Gillian Haverty 1g; Maggie Venora 1g; Kate Shaffer 1g
Darien: Nicole Humphrey 5g; Christine Fiore 2g, 2a; Ashley Humphrey 2g; Emma Jaques 2g; Katie Ramsay 2g; Charlotte Wittstock 1g; Anna Stein 1a; Shea van den Broek 1a
Goalies
Conard – Maggie Yezza 7 saves
Darien – Carly Schoudel 4 saves; Maggie Brooks 5 saves
Greenwich 14, Staples 9
Staples 4-5 = 9
Greenwich 8-6 = 14
Staples: Christine Taylor 3g; Colleen Bannon 3g; Kyle Kirby 2g; Ellie Fair 1g
Greenwich: Paige Finneran 5g; Maggie O’Gorman 3g; Romy Villemure 2g; Leah Caputo 2g; Ellie Lufkin 1g; Genevieve DeWinter 1g
Wilton 16, Cheshire 8
Cheshire 3-5 = 8
Wilton 9-7 = 16
Cheshire: Annie Eddy 2g; Annie Acquavita 2g; Vicki Palmer 1g; Mia Pulisciano 1g; Kaitlyn D’Andrea 1g; Mikayla Crowley 1g
Wilton: Wistreich 5g; Sudano 4g; Ellie Armstrong 2g, 2a; Brant 2g; Margaret Smith 1g; Julia Bonnist 1g
Goalies
Wilton – Paige Brown 13 saves
Class S Quarterfinals
St. Joseph 12, Waterford 10
St. Joseph: Lilly Ivanovich 2g, 4a; Kate Condron 3g, 1a; Annie McNeil 3g; Maddie Dunkel 2g; Abbey Ivanovich 2a; Jettke Gray 1g; Mia Trafecante 1g
Waterford: Jacklyn Lavole 4g; Mary-Grace Wyatt 4a; Julia Gigliotti 3g; Kaylee Swansen 1g, 1a; Megan Foley 1g; Megan Strum 1g
Goalies
SJ – Erin O’Brien 12 saves