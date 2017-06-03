FCIAC Scholar-Athletes for April, 2017

Kinsley Maloney, Brien McMahon

Kinsley is a two-year captain of the cheerleading team who takes pride in her team’s biggest accomplishment of placing third in its division at the U.S. Finals at Virginia Beach. Her team also was runner-up at a major competition at Quinnipiac University and made it to this year’s “Team of the Year” state competition.

This University of New Hampshire-bound senior had a cumulative GPA of 4.17 during her junior year and anticipates ending her high school career with a GPA of about 3.68.

Ethan Burger, Staples

This multi-sport star is a senior captain of the boys’ lacrosse team and as a football running back he was selected All-FCIAC and All-State Second Team.

Ethan has consistently made First Honors and Second Honors and he has been recruited to play lacrosse at the University of Vermont.

Samantha Gebicki, Staples

This senior lacrosse player will be in the Honors program at the University of Wisconsin and she was consistently a first and second Honors student at Staples while taking several demanding advanced placement courses such as AP English Language and Composition, AP Government and Politics, AP European History and AP Latin IV after having taken Honors courses such as Honors English, Honors US. History, Honors Latin II, Honors Latin III, Mythology and Bible Honors, and Calculus Honors Standardized Testing.

This versatile young lady has also played basketball at Staples and rowed for the Saugatuck Rowing Novice Team.

Samantha also participates in several extracurricular activities including volunteer organizations. She was among the Builders Beyond Borders volunteers who went on a Mission Trip to Cayambe, Ecuador in February of 2016 to help build a medical center.

She was inducted into the Staples High School Latin Honor Society and a bronze medal recipient of the 2016 Congressional Service Award.

Christopher Drbal, Staples

Christopher has made First Honors every quarter throughout high school to compile his cumulative GPA of 4.0.

He is a member of the National Honors Society and Spanish National Honors Society, recipient of the Science Award, and a recipient of the Super Slob Award which recognizes overachievement of hours of community service.

This member of Staples’ successful baseball program volunteers as a “Buddy” to children with special needs in the Westport Little League.

Megan Christenson, Fairfield Warde

This senior multi-sport leader, exemplified by her being captain of the girls soccer and girls tennis teams, has consistently been an Honor Roll student who got her GPA up to 3.7 and she will matriculate to Ohio University to study Sports Management.

Megan has been awarded Scholar in Business Education, Scholar in Global Studies, and she’s been chosen as a house representative for academic achievements, community service and positive influence.

She runs a Random Acts of Kindness Club and volunteers for Operation Hope, Catwalk for a Cure/Norma F. Pfriem Breast Cancer Care Center, and youth soccer camps.

Abigail Burns, Fairfield Warde

This National Honor Society member and AP Scholar with Honor has made the Headmaster’s List every semester since 2016 and last year was inducted into Mu Alpha Theta (National Mathematics Honor Society).

Abigail, a girls tennis player who made the 2016 FCIAC All-East Doubles Team, had the cultural experience of having lived in London, England and she attended The American School in London from 2007-09. She also played forward for Warde’s girls soccer team.

Abrianna Natoli, Fairfield Warde

This National Honor Society member has a 4.2 GPA and has made the Headmaster’s List every quarter.

Abrianna has been a starter for the varsity softball team since her freshman year and is currently a team captain as a junior.

She is co-president of the Warde Athletes Responsible Club which promotes a safe and healthy athletic environment throughout the school community.

Abrianna was also a member of the junior varsity girls volleyball team her first team years and was captain of the JV team as a sophomore.

She volunteers as a tutor and has also volunteered coaching youth softball and youth volleyball.

Guilherme Lima, Fairfield Warde

This UConn-bound boys’ volleyball star has a 4.65 GPA during this senior year and a cumulative GPA of 4.08.

He’s been a volleyball star since he was an underclassman, having been selected All-FCIAC First Team as sophomore and junior, All-State as a sophomore, and he has been team captain as junior and senior.

Guilherme has made the Headermaster’s List every marking period since MP3 of his freshman year.

Alexa Pass, Ridgefield

Alexa has received the Advanced Honors Algebra 2 Award while also receiving academic achievement awards for Honors Global History II and Honors Chemistry.

She is a member of the girls lacrosse and field hockey teams.

Alexa also has a passionate entrepreneurial spirit as she created and founded Alpha Dog Math, a peer tutoring club pairing high school advanced math students with elementary and middle school students who need to improve their math skills. Alexa is a tutor and the student tutoring service administrator for Alpha Dog Math.

Nick Lucente, Stamford

This senior bound for Duquesne University has a 3.67 GPA.

Currently playing for the boys lacrosse team, Nick was the wrestling team captain and he earned All-FCIAC Honorable Mention.

Griffin Olshan, Stamford

This Penn State-bound senior has a 3.8 GPA and is the Editor in Chief of The Round Table, the school newspaper.

Griffin has been a member of the boys lacrosse program all four years and was on the team which qualified for the state tournament the first time in school history.

Justin Wexler, Stamford

Justin is a leader as a multi-sport athlete and a versatile youngster involved in many extracurricular activities.

He has played baseball all four years, including the last two as a catcher and first baseman for the varsity team. This past fall he was a goalkeeper and team captain for the boys soccer team.

Justin has been a reporter the past three years and the Social Media Editor the past two years for the Stamford High School Round Table which disseminates important school events and information to fellow students, faculty, parents and alumni.

Justin is on the Executive Board and is secretary of the Class of 2017, an Athletic Council board member, and a founding member and mentor for the school’s Leadership Academy. He also has been a longtime member and served as treasurer for the B’nai B’rith Youth Organization and a teen ambassador for the Stamford Jewish Community Center’s Maccabi Games and Artsfest.

Bradley Papp, Stamford

This National Honor Society ranks in the top one percent of his Class of 2017, ranked fourth out of 403, with his weighted GPA of 4.86. He is an AP Scholar with Honors who will attended the University of Connecticut and study in its Honors Business Program this coming fall.

As a pitcher for the baseball team Bradley is a team captain who was All-FCIAC Honorable Mention last spring. He was also a member of the boys cross country and boys basketball programs.

Bradley has been president of Future Business Leaders of America, among many extracurricular activities he participates in. He also volunteers in his community. Bradley is a youth adviser for the ROSCCO program. He tutors youngsters with their academics and supervises them in various games and activities at Springdale Elementary School. Bradley is a basketball coach for Stamford Peace, he volunteers at Scofield Magnet Middle School and visits the Smith House retirement facility to spend time with its residents.

John Hicks, Westhill

This versatile youngster has had success as a student, athlete and musician and he also volunteers for several community organizations.

John has an unweighted GPA of 3.78. He made Unweighted Honor Roll and Weighted High Honor Roll as a freshman and sophomore.

He is a long stick midfielder for the boys lacrosse team in the spring after the winter season when he has played forward for the city’s cooperative boys ice hockey team which John helped win the Division III state championship during the 2015-16 season.

John has also been a violinist for the school orchestra. Each each week from August through December at Sunrise Senior Living he gives violin performances to residents suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease to give them therapeutic treatment while also giving them some joy.

He volunteers his time and gives his knowledge of music to a couple youth organizations.

John volunteered for two years as state organizer for the Connecticut branch of WolfPAC, a nationwide non partisan political group working to pass resolutions in each state call for new laws to be passed via an article V. limited scope convention, predicated on helping American democracy and eliminating corruption that comes as a result of political campaign finance.

Ian Ostheimer, Westhill

This creative and adventurous senior boys lacrosse player is ranked 28th in his class with his weighted GPA of 3.98.

Ian is an all-around athlete who was a co-founder of the Westhill Ski Team as a freshman has watched with pride as that team’s membership grew to 60 members throughout his career in which he has been team MVP since his freshman year. He has also been a successful sprinter for the boys track and field team.

Ian also was co-founder of the Westhill Stocks and Finance Club and has helped that organization grow to 70 members.

He has also volunteered for several organizations, including serving as peer-to-peer mentor for incoming freshmen.

John Farrell, Trinity Catholic

This National Honor Society member has been High Honors the last two years and Honors as a freshman and senior.

John has played football and baseball all four years, including the last two with the respective varsity teams.

He has been a TCHS Altar Server all four years and as a senior he has been an E3 Peer-to-Peer mentor and a participant in the Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge.

John has volunteered for several other community services. He has assisted elderly residents with daily activities and other events at both Brighten Gardens and Smith House in Stamford. John has also been an Altar Server at St. Leo Church since fourth grade and participated in the Catholic Schools Walk-a-Thon charity in each of the last four years.

Matt Rutherford, Trinity Catholic

Matt, who is ranked 15th in his class, has a GPA of 3.57 and a weighted GPA of 4.27.

He has been in the National Honors Society as a junior and senior, he earned the Highest Average Award for Honors Trigonometry/Precalculus as a junior and earned the Highest Average Award in Physical Education as a sophomore.

Matt has been a varsity baseball player the last two years and he was on the varsity football team as a sophomore. As a freshman he was on the varsity boys soccer team and the freshman boys basketball team.

He volunteered as a Stamford Youth Boys Basketball coach when he was a freshman, for the last three years he coached in the Stamford Peace Boys Basketball League and he also volunteered for the St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church Youth Group during all four of his years in high school.

Tim Herget, Darien

Tim has improved and excelled for the boys volleyball team, for which he is in his second year serving as team captain. He was the MVP of the 2016 FCIAC Boys Volleyball Tournament. Tim made the All-FCIAC Boys Volleyball First Team having have been All-FCIAC Second Team as a sophomore and All-FCIAC Honorable Mention as a freshman.

He has a 3.61 GPA and was also a vital player for the successful football program as a two-way starter this past fall. He made All-FCIAC Eastern Division and was recipient of the team’s Best Receiver Award.

Jason Hsieh, Fairfield Ludlowe

This senior captain of the boys golf team, who plans on playing golf at Hamilton College, has a 4.16 GPA.

Jason is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (National Mathematics Honor Society) and Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica (National Spanish Honor Society).

He is a recipient of the Clarkson Achievement Scholarship Award for leadership and outstanding academic achievement and was a finalist for the Jack Kelly Junior Golf Award for Sportsmanship Leadership.

Jason is vice president of the Future Business Leaders of America Club (FBLA) and Key Club. He also excels in ski racing as a member of the Mount Southington Race Team.

Jason tutors middle school and fellow high school students in Math, Science and Spanish and he volunteers for the Fairfield Public Library system.

Jack Grady, Fairfield Ludlowe

Jack has a cumulative GPA of 3.7, having been an Honor Roll student from 2014-17, and he is a two-year varsity member and current captain of the boys golf team. He was on the boys varsity soccer team for two years.

He also volunteers for community activities such as Scholars and Athletes Serving Others (SASO), Circle of Friends, Teens for Tolerance, and International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF).

Anthony Africano, Norwalk

This Rutgers University-bound senior with a 3.9 GPA has been an Honor Roll student each quarter since the beginning of his high school career.

Anthony has been a member of the boys golf team the past two years and is now a team captain.

Samantha Troetti, Norwalk

Samantha has been a High Honors student all four years to escalate her GPA to 3.7.

She made Capt Master Science and received the U.S. History Excellence Award as a sophomore and has been a member of the National Honor Society as a junior and senior.

Samantha is a softball team leader behind the plate, where she has been the starting catcher since her freshman year, and has been a captain as a junior and senior.

She also captained the field hockey team where she excelled as the starting goalie for three years and was selected to the All-FCIAC First Team and All-State First Team as Norwalk’s team MVP.

Samantha excels as a musician, having been a cello player since third grade and earning Honors Philharmonic Orchestra Cello Player as a junior and senior.

She helps special needs students learn basketball and participate in games with other Fairfield County schools as a Unified Sports Program volunteer and she also volunteers for Safe Rides, the school’s annual Campus Cleanup and as a Freshman Link Crew Mentor Leaders.

Samantha plans on being an Athletic Trainer Major and member of the softball team at Ithaca College.

Eddie McCabe, Norwalk

Eddie is an exceptional student-athlete who has made High Honors every semester at Norwalk High and has a 3.7 GPA. Last year he received the Norwalk High School Scholar Athlete Award.

This senior captain of the baseball team made the varsity team as a freshman, he has been the starting shortstop since his sophomore year and was selected to the 2015 FCIAC All-Central Division Team and the 2016 FCIAC All-East Division Team. Eddie is currently among the best baseball players in the state and he will continue his academic and baseball career at Georgetown University.

Eddie has volunteered every fall for the Norwalk High School dodgeball tournament which donates its proceeds to various local charities.

Julia Basso, St. Joseph

Julia made Principal Honor Roll as a freshman and sophomore, she’s been on the President Honor Roll along with being a recipient of the Academic Excellence Award in each of these last two years. This senior year she became a National Honor Society member and she now has a 3.8 GPA.

She has been a member of the varsity softball team all four years and this past fall she served as manager of the girls volleyball team.

Julia received the Above and Beyond Service Award as a sophomore, junior and senior.

Among the many extracurricular activities and community organizations she volunteers for, she is in Campus Ministry, the Spanish Club and the RAAAFT Club (Raising Awareness Against Abuse For Teens), and she has volunteered for Special Olympics, St. Catherine’s Summer Camp, for “Lord’s Kitchen” (food bank) and for the St. Joseph Softball Camp.

Aaron Schur, Greenwich

This senior co-captain of the baseball team has made the Scholar List every semester and has a 4.59 weighted GPA. He is a shortstop and a pitcher for the Cardinals.

Aaron has been Science Student of the Marking Period twice and also a recipient of the GHS Business “Book” Award and AP Scholar Award.

He is in the National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Math Honor Society and Italian Honor Society.

Aaron is president of LINK Community Service Club. He has volunteered at GHS Summer School and for the previous two summers at Cardinal Baseball Camp.

Aaron will attend the University of Chicago.

Kendall Gregory, Greenwich

This senior Honor Roll student on the girls golf team has a 4.32 GPA and she is a member of the National Honor Society.

Kendall contributes to Literary Magazine and the Yearbook Club and volunteers for several organizations in excess of 200 hours thus far during her career at Greenwich High School. As a Catechist of Religous Education at St. Catherine’s Church she has helped develop lessons and develop a fun and safe atmosphere to help children in grades 1-3 learn about their religion.

Kendall volunteers at Old Greenwich Elementary School and assists a former Art teacher by helping youngsters with their arts and crafts projects. She has volunteered her talents of face painting at various town-wide Holiday events and is a three-year member of the GHS Environmental Action Club which cleans up on campus and promotes sustainable choices for the school.

Yasmine Agrignan, Bridgeport Central

This junior tennis player has a 3.985 GPA after have been a First Honors student as a freshman and a first and second Honors student as a sophomore.

Yasmine is also a member of Hosa (Future Health Professionals) and a participant with the Poetry Club.