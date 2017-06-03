FCIAC’s state tournament scoreboard for Sat., June 3

Baseball
Class LL Tournament, Quarterfinals
Staples 12, Westhill 11
Ridgefield 9, Enfield 5
• No. 11 Staples will face No. 7 Ridgefield in the semis at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury, 3:30 p.m. Tues., June 6
Danbury 5, Fairfield Prep 2
• No. 20 Danbury will face No. 1 Amity in the semis at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury, 7 p.m. Tues., June 6
Amity 12, Ludlowe 0
Class M Tournament, Quarterfinals
St. Joseph 4, Northwest Catholic 0
• No. 34 St. Joseph will face No. 3 Waterford in the semis at Palmer Field, Middletown, 3:30 p.m., Tues., June 6
Softball
Class LL Tournament, Quarterfinals
Stamford 17, Amity 6
• No. 5 Stamford will face Sunday’s Trumbull/NFA winner in the semis on June 5 or 6
Cheshire 6, Westhill 3
Boys Lacrosse
Class L Tournament, Quarterfinals
Darien 17, Greenwich 6
Glastonbury 14, Ridgefield 9
• No. 1 Darien will face No. 5 Glastonbury in the semis on Wed. June 7, site TBA
Wilton 12, Fairfield Prep 5
• No. 6 Wilton will face No. 7 Cheshire in the semis on Wed. June 7, site TBA
Class M Tournament, Quarterfinals
New Canaan 16, Notre Dame-West Haven 3
• No. 4 New Canaan will face No. 1 New Fairfield in the semis on Wed. June 7, site TBA
Boys Volleyball
Class L Tournament, Quarterfinals
No. 9 Trumbull at No. 1 Cheshire, 5 p.m.