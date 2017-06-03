FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     Class LL Baseball Quarterfinals – Ridgefield 9, Enfield 5 (stats)     |     Class LL Baseball Quarterfinals – Staples 12, Westhill 11 (stats)     |     Class LL Softball Quarterfinals – Stamford 17, Amity 6 (stats)     |     Class LL Baseball Quarterfinals – Danbury 5, Fairfield Prep 2     |     Class M Baseball Quarterfinals – St. Joseph 4, Northwest Catholic 0     |     Class LL Softball Quarterfinals – Cheshire 6, Westhill 3     |     FCIAC’s state tournament scoreboard for Sat., June 3     |     CIAC Class L Boys Volleyball Quarterfinals – Ridgefield 3, Staples 1     |     CIAC Class L Boys Volleyball Quarterfinals – Darien 3, Shelton 0     |     CIAC Class M Softball Quarterfinals – St. Joseph 11, Watertown 5     |     FCIAC girls lacrosse state quarterfinal box scores; Five league teams advance     |     CIAC Class L Girls Tennis Championship – Glastonbury 4, Staples 3     |     CIAC Class S Girls Lacrosse Quarterfinals – St. Joseph 12, Waterford 10     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Quarterfinals – Wilton 16, Cheshire 8     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Quarterfinals – New Canaan 18, Newtown 5     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Quarterfinals – Darien 14, Conard 8     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Quarterfinals – Greenwich 14, Staples 9     |     2017 FCIAC Boys Golf Championship Results     |     2017 FCIAC Girls Golf Championship Results     |     FCIAC’s state tournament schedule, scoreboard for Thurs., June 1

FCIAC’s state tournament scoreboard for Sat., June 3

Posted by FCIAC on June 3, 2017 in All Highlights, Baseball, Baseball News, Boys Lacrosse, Highlights, Lacrosse News, News, Softball, Softball News, Tournaments ·

Baseball

Class LL Tournament, Quarterfinals

Staples 12, Westhill 11

Ridgefield 9, Enfield 5

• No. 11 Staples will face No. 7 Ridgefield in the semis at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury, 3:30 p.m. Tues., June 6

Danbury 5, Fairfield Prep 2

• No. 20 Danbury will face No. 1 Amity in the semis at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury, 7 p.m. Tues., June 6

Amity 12, Ludlowe 0

Class M Tournament, Quarterfinals

St. Joseph 4, Northwest Catholic 0

• No. 34 St. Joseph will face No. 3 Waterford in the semis at Palmer Field, Middletown, 3:30 p.m., Tues., June 6

Softball

Class LL Tournament, Quarterfinals

Stamford 17, Amity 6

• No. 5 Stamford will face Sunday’s Trumbull/NFA winner in the semis on June 5 or 6

Cheshire 6, Westhill 3

Boys Lacrosse

Class L Tournament, Quarterfinals

Darien 17, Greenwich 6

Glastonbury 14, Ridgefield 9

• No. 1 Darien will face No. 5 Glastonbury in the semis on Wed. June 7, site TBA

Wilton 12, Fairfield Prep 5

• No. 6 Wilton will face No. 7 Cheshire in the semis on Wed. June 7, site TBA

Class M Tournament, Quarterfinals

New Canaan 16, Notre Dame-West Haven 3

• No. 4 New Canaan will face No. 1 New Fairfield in the semis on Wed. June 7, site TBA

Boys Volleyball

Class L Tournament, Quarterfinals

No. 9 Trumbull at No. 1 Cheshire, 5 p.m.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post FCIAC Scholar-Athletes for April, 2017 Next Post Live on HAN: Greenwich vs. Darien in Class L boys lacrosse quarterfinals, 3 p.m., Sat.
About author
FCIAC

FCIAC

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress