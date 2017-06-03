FCIAC
Live on HAN: Greenwich vs. Darien in Class L boys lacrosse quarterfinals, 3 p.m., Sat.

Posted by Dave Stewart on June 3, 2017

An all-conference boys lacrosse clash will be featured on the HAN network, as the Greenwich Cardinals take on the unbeaten Darien Blue Wave in the CIAC Class L quarterfinals at 3 p.m., Saturday.

Greenwich is the No. 8 seed and owns a record of 14-5. The Cardinals edged the Staples Wreckers, 12-11, in the opening round of the playoffs on Wednesday.

Darien is the No. 1 seed and remains undefeated this season at 20-0. The Wave won the FCIAC championship, 20-4 over Ridgefield last week, and is riding a 51-game winning streak.

Darien has no trouble in the first round, beating Conard, 20-1.

Greenwich and Darien met once during the regular season and it was a great game as the Cardinals led at halftime, but the Wave came back to win, 12-8.

The game can be seen at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites. Games are also simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch them on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game will also be available on demand following its conclusion.

Dave Stewart

