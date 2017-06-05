Seventeen FCIAC teams in semifinal action this week

The final week of the spring sports season begins today and the FCIAC has plenty of action on tap, with 17 teams playing in the state semifinals in five sports.

Monday’s action included a head-to-head conference match-up i boys volleyball as No. 3 Ridgefield takes on No. 2 Darien in the CIAC Class L semis at Fairfield-Warde HS. The winner will move into Thursday’s title match against either No. 1 Cheshire or No. 4 East Hartford.

In softball, the St. Joseph Cadets, the No. 17 seed in Class M, will square off against No. 4 Seymour in the semis at 7 p.m. at DeLuca Field in Stratford, weather permitting. The Cadets have rolled through the first three rounds with wins over Weston 16-3, Wilcox Tech 17-0, and Watertown 11-5.

The Class L softball semifinals will be played Tuesday, with an all-FCIAC matchup between the No. 5 Stamford Black Knights and the No. 9 Trumbull Golden Eagles. That game starts at 4 p.m., again at DeLuca Field.

In the quarterfinals this weekend, Stamford bested Amity 17-6, and Trumbull eliminated top-seeded NFA 9-5.

The Class LL baseball semifinals are Tuesday at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury will feature three FCIAC teams. The first semifinal will have No. 11 Staples taking on No. 7 Ridgefield at 3:30 p.m., while the late game will be No. 20 Danbury vs. No. 1 Amity at 7 p.m.

Staples has already knocked off two FCIAC teams, beating Wilton 3-0 in the second round, and Westhill 12-11 in the quarterfinals. Ridgefield defeated Enfield 9-5 in its quarterfinal game, while Danbury was a 5-2 winner over Fairfield Prep.

In Class M, the St. Joseph Cadets, the No. 34 and final seed in the tournament, is a surprise semifinalist. The Cadets have knocked off No. 31 Killingly 12-2, No. 2 Tolland 3-1, No. 18 Plainfield 2-0, and No. 7 Northwest Catholic 4-0.

In the semifinals, St. Joe’s will take on No. 3 Waterford at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, at Palmer Field, Middletown

In lacrosse, the FCIAC has three boys teams and five girls teams playing in this week’s semifinals.

Four of the girls teams are playing in Class L, making the semifinals an all-FCIAC battle. Those games will be played at Brien McMahon High School on Tuesday, June 6, with No. 11 Wilton facing No. 2 Greenwich at 6 p.m., and No. 8 New Canaan facing No. 4 Darien at 8 p.m. Both games will be carried live by the HAN Network.

In the Class S girls lacrosse semifinals, set for Tuesday at Trumbull High School, the No. 16 St. Joseph Cadets will face the No. 5 Weston Trojans at 7:30 p.m.

In Class L boys lacrosse, the top-seeded Darien Blue Wave will put its 52-game winning streak on the line when it takes on No. 5 Glastonbury at 5 p.m., Wednesday, at Fairfield Prep. In the late semifinal at 7:15 p.m., No. 6 Wilton will square off against No. 7 Cheshire.

The New Canaan Rams, the No. 4 seed in Class M, will look to knock off top-seeded New Fairfield in its semifinal match-up at 7 p.m., Wednesday, at Brien McMahon High School.

Here’s the full schedule for the next few days:

Monday, June 5

Softball

Class M Semifinals at DeLuca Field, Stratford

No. 17 St. Joseph (16-9) vs. No. 4 Seymour (21-2), 7 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Class L semifinals at Fairfield-Warde HS

No. 3 Ridgefield (21-2) vs. No. 2 Darien (23-1), 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6

Baseball

Class LL Semifinals at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury

No. 11 Staples (16-8) vs. No. 7 Ridgefield (20-6), 3:30 p.m.

No. 20 Danbury (14-9) vs. No. 1 Amity (21-2), 7 p.m.

Class M Semifinals at Palmer Field, Middletown

No. 34 St. Joseph (12-12) vs. No. 3 Waterford (20-3), 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Class L Semifinals at DeLuca Field, Stratford

No. 9 Trumbull (19-5) vs. No. 5 Stamford (21-3), 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Class L Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS

No. 11 Wilton (12-6) vs. No. 2 Greenwich (15-3), 6 p.m.

No. 8 New Canaan (15-5) vs. No. 4 Darien (18-3), 8 p.m.

Class S Semifinals at Trumbull HS

No. 16 St. Joseph (12-7) vs. No. 5 Weston (15-3), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

Boys Lacrosse

Class L Semifinals at Fairfield Prep

No. 5 Glastonbury (18-3) vs. No. 1 Darien (21-0), 5 p.m.

No. 7 Cheshire (14-4) vs. No. 6 Wilton (15-5), 7:15 p.m.

Class M Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS

No. 4 New Canaan vs. No. 1 New Fairfield, 7 p.m.