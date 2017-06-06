FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     Class LL Baseball Quarterfinals – Ridgefield 9, Enfield 5 (stats)     |     Class LL Baseball Quarterfinals – Staples 12, Westhill 11 (stats)     |     Class LL Softball Quarterfinals – Stamford 17, Amity 6 (stats)     |     Class LL Baseball Quarterfinals – Danbury 5, Fairfield Prep 2     |     Class M Baseball Quarterfinals – St. Joseph 4, Northwest Catholic 0     |     Class LL Softball Quarterfinals – Cheshire 6, Westhill 3     |     FCIAC’s state tournament scoreboard for Sat., June 3     |     CIAC Class L Boys Volleyball Quarterfinals – Ridgefield 3, Staples 1     |     CIAC Class L Boys Volleyball Quarterfinals – Darien 3, Shelton 0     |     CIAC Class M Softball Quarterfinals – St. Joseph 11, Watertown 5     |     FCIAC girls lacrosse state quarterfinal box scores; Five league teams advance     |     CIAC Class L Girls Tennis Championship – Glastonbury 4, Staples 3     |     CIAC Class S Girls Lacrosse Quarterfinals – St. Joseph 12, Waterford 10     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Quarterfinals – Wilton 16, Cheshire 8     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Quarterfinals – New Canaan 18, Newtown 5     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Quarterfinals – Darien 14, Conard 8     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Quarterfinals – Greenwich 14, Staples 9     |     2017 FCIAC Boys Golf Championship Results     |     2017 FCIAC Girls Golf Championship Results     |     FCIAC’s state tournament schedule, scoreboard for Thurs., June 1

Comeback kids: Darien rallies past Ridgefield in Class L boys volleyball semis

Posted by Dave Stewart on June 6, 2017 in FCIAC, News, Tournaments, Volleyball News ·

The Darien Blue Wave rallied from a 2-0 deficit and edged the Ridgefield Tigers, 3-2, in a fantastic match during the CIAC Class L boys volleyball semifinals Monday at Fairfield-Warde High School.

Ridgefield won a close first set, ran away with the second and had a 20-14 lead in the third to push the Blue Wave to the edge of elimination. But Darien responded, rallying to win the third set and then taking the next two for the victory.

Darien won by a 23-25, 14-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-13 score.

The win puts the second-seeded Blue Wave (24-1) in the state Class L championship game for the third consecutive season. Darien will face the winner of tomorrow night’s game between No. 1 Cheshire (20-0) and No. 4 East Hartford (17-1) in the final at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 8. The site of that match is to be determined.

Monday’s match was the fourth meeting of the season between Darien and Ridgefield (21-3). Darien won three of those meetings, including a 3-0 sweep in the FCIAC final, while Ridgefield beat the Wave once.

Removing the matches against each other, and the Wave and Tigers are a combined 41-0 against everyone else.

Monday’s result ended Ridgefield’s three-year reign as Class L champions. The Tigers beat Southington in 2014, before beating Darien in the final the past two years: 3-1 in 2015 and 3-2 last year.

For more on this story, click the links below

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Seventeen FCIAC teams in semifinal action this week
About author
FCIAC

Dave Stewart

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress