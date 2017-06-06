FCIAC
FCIAC to induct six into Hall of Fame next week

Posted by Dave Stewart on June 6, 2017 in Awards, FCIAC, News ·

The FCIAC will be inducting six new members into its Hall of Fame this year, and the Class of 2017 will be honored at the league’s year-ending banquet next week.

The banquet and awards program will begin at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, June 15, at the Norwalk Inn. Tickets may be purchased from schools’ athletic directors or by contacting Pat Spinola at 203-856-7864

This year’s Hall of Fame class includes inductees from seven schools and six towns. Biographies of each Hall of Famer will appear on the FCIAC’s website during the next several days.

FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2017

Mike King – Trumbull AD and Westhill AD & Girls Basketball

Al Malizia – Trinity Catholic Girls Volleyball

Barry McLeod – Bridgeport Central Boys Basketball

Rob Murray – Danbury Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field

Rick Osvick – Greenwich Soccer, Basketball and AD

Marj Trifone – Darien Girls and Boys Swimming

Last year, the FCIAC introduced two new awards in honor of John Kuczo and Ralph King, who retired last spring after many years of service to the league. The recipients of those awards will also be honored at next week’s banquet.

John Kuczo Award

Pat Spinola

Ralph King Award

Laddie Lawrence

