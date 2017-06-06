Watch the CIAC Class L girls lacrosse semis tonight on HAN

A girls lacrosse doubleheader is on deck tonight as the CIAC Class L semifinals will be carried live on the HAN network starting at 5:50 p.m.

The first game will feature the No. 11 Wilton Warriors (12-6) against the No. 2 Greenwich Cardinals (15-3) at 6 p.m., with the No. 8 New Canaan Rams (15-5) taking on the No. 4 Darien Blue Wave (18-3) at 8 p.m.

Both contests will be held at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk.

The games can be seen at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites. Games are also simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch them on the HAN Network mobile app.

The semifinals will also be available on demand following their conclusions.

Both semifinals are rematches of regular-season contests.

Wilton and Greenwich met back on April 13, with the Warriors squeaking out an 8-7 victory, while New Canaan and Darien met on April 29, with the Blue Wave coming from behind for an 11-10 win in double overtime.