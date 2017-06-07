FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     Darien, Wilton advance, three FCIAC teams fall in state girls lacrosse semis (includes box scores)     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Semifinals – Darien 20, New Canaan 10     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Semifinals – Wilton 14, Greenwich 8     |     CIAC Class M Girls Lacrosse Semifinals – Weston 7, St. Joseph 5     |     Class LL Baseball Quarterfinals – Ridgefield 9, Enfield 5 (stats)     |     Class LL Baseball Quarterfinals – Staples 12, Westhill 11 (stats)     |     Class LL Softball Quarterfinals – Stamford 17, Amity 6 (stats)     |     Class LL Baseball Quarterfinals – Danbury 5, Fairfield Prep 2     |     Class M Baseball Quarterfinals – St. Joseph 4, Northwest Catholic 0     |     Class LL Softball Quarterfinals – Cheshire 6, Westhill 3     |     FCIAC’s state tournament scoreboard for Sat., June 3     |     CIAC Class L Boys Volleyball Quarterfinals – Ridgefield 3, Staples 1     |     CIAC Class L Boys Volleyball Quarterfinals – Darien 3, Shelton 0     |     CIAC Class M Softball Quarterfinals – St. Joseph 11, Watertown 5     |     FCIAC girls lacrosse state quarterfinal box scores; Five league teams advance     |     CIAC Class L Girls Tennis Championship – Glastonbury 4, Staples 3     |     CIAC Class S Girls Lacrosse Quarterfinals – St. Joseph 12, Waterford 10     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Quarterfinals – Wilton 16, Cheshire 8     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Quarterfinals – New Canaan 18, Newtown 5     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Quarterfinals – Darien 14, Conard 8

Darien, Wilton advance, three FCIAC teams fall in state girls lacrosse semis (includes box scores)

Posted by FCIAC on June 7, 2017 in All Highlights, Girls Lacrosse, Highlights, Lacrosse News, News, Tournaments ·

The Darien Blue Wave and Wilton Warriors will clash for the CIAC Class L girls lacrosse championship on Saturday as they topped a pair of FCIAC rivals in the semis on Tuesday night.

Wilton won the early contest 14-8 over the Greenwich Cardinals, while Darien won the late game 20-10 over the New Canaan Rams at Brien McMahon High School.

In the Class M semifinals at Trumbull High, St. Joseph had its strong state run come to an end in a 7-5 loss to Weston.

The last two FCIAC teams standing — Wilton and Darien — will meet in the Class L final on Saturday, June 10, at Jonathan Law High School in Milford. The start time for the game will be announced Wednesday.

• Click here for the complete CIAC Class L bracket, including rosters

The Class L semifinals are available on demand from the HAN Network.

CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Semifinals

Wilton 14, Greenwich 8

Wilton 6-8 = 14

Greenwich 4-4 = 8

Wilton: Rebecca Wistreich 3g, 3a; Sophie Sudano 4g; Ellie Armstrong 3g, 1a; Margaret Smith 3g, 1a; Julia Bonnist 1g, 1a

Greenwich: Genevieve DeWinter 3g; Paige Finneran 3g; Maggie O’Gorman 1g; Erika Bloes 1g

Goalies

Wilton – Paige Brown 14 saves

Greenwich – Sloane Loveless 12 saves

Darien 20, New Canaan 10

New Canaan 5-5 = 10

Darien 11-9 = 20

New Canaan: Karlie Bucci 4g, 1a; Braeden Dial 3g; Gianna Bruno 2a; Julia Ozimek 1g; Lauren Bisceglia 1g; Campbell Armstrong 1g

Darien: Christine Fiore 6g; Ashley Humphrey 4g; Emma Jacques 3g; Nicole Humphrey 2g; Anna Stein 2g; Kendall Wisinski 1g; Katie Ramsay 1g; Katie Elders 1g

Goalies

New Canaan – Cameron Blair 9 saves

Darien – Carly Schoudel 9 saves

CIAC Class M Girls Lacrosse Semifinals

Weston 7, St. Joseph 5

St. Joseph: Kate Condron 2g; Jettke Gray 1g; Abbey Ivanovich 1g; Lilly Ivanovich 1g; Annie McNeil 1a

Weston: Taylor Moore 2g, 1a; Madison Wilson 2g; Nicole Werner 2g; Grace Toner 1g, 1a

Goalies

St. Joseph – Erin Owens 8 saves

Weston – Olivia Ferdinand 7 saves

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Semifinals - Darien 20, New Canaan 10 Next Post Updated state tournament schedule for semis and finals
About author
FCIAC

FCIAC

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress