Darien, Wilton advance, three FCIAC teams fall in state girls lacrosse semis (includes box scores)

The Darien Blue Wave and Wilton Warriors will clash for the CIAC Class L girls lacrosse championship on Saturday as they topped a pair of FCIAC rivals in the semis on Tuesday night.

Wilton won the early contest 14-8 over the Greenwich Cardinals, while Darien won the late game 20-10 over the New Canaan Rams at Brien McMahon High School.

In the Class M semifinals at Trumbull High, St. Joseph had its strong state run come to an end in a 7-5 loss to Weston.

The last two FCIAC teams standing — Wilton and Darien — will meet in the Class L final on Saturday, June 10, at Jonathan Law High School in Milford. The start time for the game will be announced Wednesday.

CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Semifinals

Wilton 14, Greenwich 8

Wilton 6-8 = 14

Greenwich 4-4 = 8

Wilton: Rebecca Wistreich 3g, 3a; Sophie Sudano 4g; Ellie Armstrong 3g, 1a; Margaret Smith 3g, 1a; Julia Bonnist 1g, 1a

Greenwich: Genevieve DeWinter 3g; Paige Finneran 3g; Maggie O’Gorman 1g; Erika Bloes 1g

Goalies

Wilton – Paige Brown 14 saves

Greenwich – Sloane Loveless 12 saves

Darien 20, New Canaan 10

New Canaan 5-5 = 10

Darien 11-9 = 20

New Canaan: Karlie Bucci 4g, 1a; Braeden Dial 3g; Gianna Bruno 2a; Julia Ozimek 1g; Lauren Bisceglia 1g; Campbell Armstrong 1g

Darien: Christine Fiore 6g; Ashley Humphrey 4g; Emma Jacques 3g; Nicole Humphrey 2g; Anna Stein 2g; Kendall Wisinski 1g; Katie Ramsay 1g; Katie Elders 1g

Goalies

New Canaan – Cameron Blair 9 saves

Darien – Carly Schoudel 9 saves

CIAC Class M Girls Lacrosse Semifinals

Weston 7, St. Joseph 5

St. Joseph: Kate Condron 2g; Jettke Gray 1g; Abbey Ivanovich 1g; Lilly Ivanovich 1g; Annie McNeil 1a

Weston: Taylor Moore 2g, 1a; Madison Wilson 2g; Nicole Werner 2g; Grace Toner 1g, 1a

Goalies

St. Joseph – Erin Owens 8 saves

Weston – Olivia Ferdinand 7 saves