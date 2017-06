Updated state tournament schedule for semis and finals

Monday, June 5

Boys Volleyball

Class L semifinals at Fairfield-Warde HS

Darien 3, Ridgefield 2 (23-25, 14-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-13)

Tuesday, June 6

Girls Lacrosse

Class L Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS

Wilton 14, Greenwich 8

Darien 20, New Canaan 10

Class S Semifinals at Trumbull HS

Weston 7, St. Joseph 5

Wednesday, June 7

Baseball

Class LL Semifinals at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury

No. 11 Staples (16-8) vs. No. 7 Ridgefield (20-6), 3:30 p.m.

No. 20 Danbury (14-9) vs. No. 1 Amity (21-2), 7 p.m.

Class M Semifinals at Palmer Field, Middletown

No. 34 St. Joseph (12-12) vs. No. 3 Waterford (20-3), 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Class M Semifinals at DeLuca Field, Stratford

No. 17 St. Joseph (16-9) vs. No. 4 Seymour (21-2), 7 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Class L Semifinals at Fairfield Prep

No. 5 Glastonbury (18-3) vs. No. 1 Darien (21-0), 5 p.m.

No. 7 Cheshire (14-4) vs. No. 6 Wilton (15-5), 7:15 p.m.

Class M Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS

No. 4 New Canaan (13-6) vs. No. 1 New Fairfield (16-2), 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

Softball

Class L Semifinals at DeLuca Field, Stratford

No. 9 Trumbull (19-5) vs. No. 5 Stamford (21-3), 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Class L Final at East Haven HS

No. 4 East Hartford (18-1) vs. No. 2 Darien (24-1), 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Girls Lacrosse

Class L Final at Law HS, Milford

No. 11 Wilton (13-6) vs. No. 4 Darien (19-3), time TBA