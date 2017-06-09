FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     Class LL Softball Semifinals – Trumbull 3, Stamford 0     |     Class M Boys Lacrosse Semifinals – New Canaan 21, New Fairfield 9 (stats)     |     Class L Boys Lacrosse Semifinals – Cheshire 15, Wilton 14     |     Class L Boys Lacrosse Semifinals – Darien 15, Glastonbury 9     |     Class M Softball Semifinals – Seymour 6, St. Joseph 3     |     Class LL Baseball Semifinals – Amity 5, Danbury 2     |     Class LL Baseball Semifinals – Staples 7, Ridgefield 3 (stats)     |     Class M Baseball Semifinals – Waterford 13, St. Joseph 3     |     Darien, Wilton advance, three FCIAC teams fall in state girls lacrosse semis (includes box scores)     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Semifinals – Darien 20, New Canaan 10     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Semifinals – Wilton 14, Greenwich 8     |     CIAC Class M Girls Lacrosse Semifinals – Weston 7, St. Joseph 5     |     Class LL Baseball Quarterfinals – Ridgefield 9, Enfield 5 (stats)     |     Class LL Baseball Quarterfinals – Staples 12, Westhill 11 (stats)     |     Class LL Softball Quarterfinals – Stamford 17, Amity 6 (stats)     |     Class LL Baseball Quarterfinals – Danbury 5, Fairfield Prep 2     |     Class M Baseball Quarterfinals – St. Joseph 4, Northwest Catholic 0     |     Class LL Softball Quarterfinals – Cheshire 6, Westhill 3     |     FCIAC’s state tournament scoreboard for Sat., June 3     |     CIAC Class L Boys Volleyball Quarterfinals – Ridgefield 3, Staples 1

Darien sweeps East Hartford for Class L boys volleyball championship

Posted by Dave Stewart on June 9, 2017 in FCIAC, News, Tournaments, Volleyball News ·

The Darien Blue Wave capped a phenomenal boys volleyball season by sweeping past East Hartford, 3-0, to win the CIAC Class L championship Thursday night in East Haven.

The second-seeded Wave defeated No. 4 East Hartford by scores of 25-14, 25-19, and 25-16.

It was Darien’s third state championship and its first since 2011, when it defeated Newington, 3-2, in the Class M final. The Wave had reached the Class L final in each of the past two seasons, but was defeated in the final by the Ridgefield Tigers both times, 3-1 in 2015 and 3-2 in 2016.

This year, Darien faced Ridgefield in the Class L semifinals, fell behind 2-0 and rallied for a 3-2 win 23-25, 14-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-13. The Wave also defeated the Tigers, 3-0, in this year’s FCIAC championship match.

Senior co-captains Alex Preston and Tim Herget both had huge performances in their final game in Blue Wave uniforms, as Preston collected 15 kills and three blocks, and Herget had 11 kills and 13 service points.

“It was so exciting,” Herget told Anthony Parelli of the Stamford Advocate. “All the hard work and effort, the blood, sweat and tears put into four years in the program with my best friends — there’s no other feeling like it.”

For more on this story, click the links below.

• Darien sweeps East Hartford to win state volleyball championship

• Wave spikes states, paced by Hergets and Preston

The Darien Blue Wave after winning the 2017 CIAC Class L championship Thursday night in East Haven. — Darien Times photo

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post 2017 All-FCIAC Girls Outdoor Track & Field awards
About author
FCIAC

Dave Stewart

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress