Lacrosse, baseball and softball state champs to be crowned Saturday: Scoreboard and schedule

Six FCIAC teams will be vying for five state championships when the spring sports season comes to a close with the CIAC finals on Saturday, June 10.

A pair of boys lacrosse teams are in contention for two championships at Brien McMahon’s Casagrande Field, as New Canaan faces Daniel Hand in the Class M final at 1 p.m., and unbeaten Darien plays Cheshire in the Class L final at 3:30 p.m.

In girls lacrosse, the Darien Blue Wave and Wilton Warriors will go head-to-head for the Class L crown at Law High School in Milford at 11 a.m.

Up in Middletown at Palmer Field, the Staples Wreckers will look to end Amity’s four-year reign as Class LL champs when those two teams meet at noon.

In West Haven, the Trumbull Golden Eagles will take on Southington on the Class LL softball title game at 7 p.m.

The baseball, boys lacrosse, and girls lacrosse final will be streamed by the NFHS Network, with links available below. There is a subscription fee to view the games.

For information and stats from the games on the CIAC website, click here.

Championship Saturday Schedule

CIAC Class LL Baseball Final at Palmer Field, Middletown

No. 11 Staples (17-8) vs. No. 1 Amity (22-2), Noon

Watch Live on the NFHS Network

CIAC Class LL Softball Final at West Haven

Np. 9 Trumbull (20-5) vs. No. 6 Southington (22-2), 7 p.m.

CIAC Class M Boys Lacrosse Final at Brien McMahon HS, Norwalk

No. 4 New Canaan (14-6) vs. No. 11 Daniel Hand (14-6), 1 p.m.

Watch Live on the NFHS Network

CIAC Class L Boys Lacrosse Final at Brien McMahon HS, Norwalk

No. 1 Darien (22-0) vs. No. 7 Cheshire (15-4), 3:30 p.m.

Watch Live on the NFHS Network

CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Final at Jonathan Law HS, Milford

No. 4 Darien (19-3) vs. No. 11 Wilton (13-6), 11 a.m.

Watch Live on the NFHS Network