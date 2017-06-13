FCIAC Hall of Fame Spotlight: Barry McLeod

The FCIAC will be inducting six new members into its Hall of Fame this year, and the Class of 2017 will be honored at the league’s year-ending banquet this week.

The banquet and awards program will begin at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, June 15, at the Norwalk Inn. Tickets may be purchased from schools’ athletic directors or by contacting Pat Spinola at 203-856-7864

This year’s Hall of Fame class includes inductees from seven schools and six towns: Rick Osvick, Barry McLeod, Mike King, Al Malizia, Rob Murray, and Marj Trifine.

Biographies of each Hall of Famer will appear on the FCIAC’s website during the next several days.

Barry McLeod, FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2017

Barry McLeod has been a basketball player all his life. During his time at Centenary College, he was a three-year starter and co-captain of the nationally ranked team his junior and senior years, helping to guide his team to a record of 70 wins and 12 losses.

In 1976, he was a draft pick of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls, after which he became the Assistant Basketball Coach at Sacred Heart University for five years from 1988 to 1993.

After finishing his tenure as a college coach, McLeod moved to Central High School in Bridgeport, where he coached the basketball teams to an impressive 374 wins. Under his leadership, Central has won 11 Western Division championships and appeared in five FCIAC Championships, winning the title three times. His teams have also won three State LL titles, and, in 2010 and 2014, the Hilltoppers were voted No. 1 in Connecticut.