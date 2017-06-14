FCIAC Hall of Fame Spotlight: Marj Trifone

The FCIAC will be inducting six new members into its Hall of Fame this year, and the Class of 2017 will be honored at the league’s year-ending banquet this week.

The banquet and awards program will begin at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, June 15, at the Norwalk Inn. Tickets may be purchased from schools’ athletic directors or by contacting Pat Spinola at 203-856-7864

This year’s Hall of Fame class includes inductees from seven schools and six towns: Rick Osvick, Barry McLeod, Mike King, Al Malizia, Rob Murray, and Marj Trifine.

Biographies of each Hall of Famer will appear on the FCIAC’s website during the next several days.

Marj Trifone, FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2017

Marj Trifone has been a dedicated swim coach since 1985. Starting as the head coach at the Middlesex Swim Club during summers, she quickly became the head girls’ coach at Darien High School in 1999.

Over the past 18 years, she has achieved great things at Darien, being named FCIAC Coach of the Year three times and Connecticut High School Coach of the Year twice. Her swim teams have been FCIAC Division champions an astounding 14 times and FCIAC champions three times.

Trifone has also led her teams to victory in the State Championships 15 times, with undefeated streaks from 2000-2007 and 2011-2016. Her athletes have also been State Open champions three times.

While she continues to lead Darien’s team, Trifone recently began sharing her talents with New Canaan, serving as an Age Group Coach at the YMCA since 2015.