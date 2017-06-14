FCIAC Hall of Fame Spotlight: Al Malizia

The FCIAC will be inducting six new members into its Hall of Fame this year, and the Class of 2017 will be honored at the league’s year-ending banquet this week.

The banquet and awards program will begin at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, June 15, at the Norwalk Inn. Tickets may be purchased from schools’ athletic directors or by contacting Pat Spinola at 203-856-7864

This year’s Hall of Fame class includes inductees from seven schools and six towns: Rick Osvick, Barry McLeod, Mike King, Al Malizia, Rob Murray, and Marj Trifine.

Biographies of each Hall of Famer will appear on the FCIAC’s website during the next several days.

Al Malizia, FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2017

As a graduate of Stamford Catholic High School (later known as Trinity Catholic High School) in 1967, who would have guessed that Al Malizia would return to his alma mater as a teacher and a coach?

In 1979, Malizia began his 22-year tenure as the head coach of the girls varsity volleyball team, during which time he also coached freshman and JV boys’ basketball, varsity girls’ and boys’ tennis, and was an assistant coach for boys’ golf.

However, it is his time as the Crusaders’ girls’ volleyball coach that really stands out.

In 22 seasons, 17 of them were winning seasons. Malizia led his teams to 16 consecutive FCIAC playoff appearances and 17 consecutive CIAC playoff appearances, amassing an overall record of 274 wins and 154 losses.

His teams were Class S State champions four times, which includes his perfect 1985 season. Malizia has received many awards for his coaching, including being named CIAC Coach of the Year in 1988, receiving the Stamford Old Timers Athletics Association’s “Mickey Lione, Jr” Award in 2004, and being inducted into the Connecticut Women’s Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2007.