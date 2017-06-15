FCIAC Hall of Fame Spotlight: Rob Murray

The FCIAC will be inducting six new members into its Hall of Fame this year, and the Class of 2017 will be honored at the league’s year-ending banquet this week.

The banquet and awards program will begin at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, June 15, at the Norwalk Inn. Tickets may be purchased from schools’ athletic directors or by contacting Pat Spinola at 203-856-7864

This year’s Hall of Fame class includes inductees from seven schools and six towns: Rick Osvick, Barry McLeod, Mike King, Al Malizia, Rob Murray, and Marj Trifine.

Biographies of each Hall of Famer will appear on the FCIAC’s website during the next several days.

Rob Murray, FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2017

Just a quick look at Robert Murray’s resumé would make it clear to anyone that track is his passion.

Having served as cross country captain during his high school and college careers, Murray went on to become Danbury High School’s head coach for boys’ cross country (since 2000), boys’ indoor track and field (since 1999), and boys’ outdoor track and field (since 2000).

In cross country, Murray’s teams hold an incredible record of 236-10, with 10 undefeated seasons in the FCIAC conference during the past 17 years.

His outdoor track and field teams are just as impressive with a record of 250-4-1 with seven undefeated seasons.

Murray has coached all of his teams to success, winning multiple league, state, and regional championships.

His cross country teams have been ranked nationally, most notably in 2007, when the Hatters were ranked No. 1 in the nation, and, in 2008, he coached a 4 x mile indoor track team become national champions.

Murray’s indoor track teams have also broken individual and relay records in the state.

It is no surprise that after such great success, Murray has received many honors and awards throughout his career, including being named Coach of the Year by a variety of organizations, including the FCIAC.

On a personal note, Murray has also completed four marathons.