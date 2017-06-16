FCIAC welcomes six new members into the Hall of Fame

The FCIAC inducting six new members into its Hall of Fame when the league celebrated its past and present during the Annual Recognition Program Thursday night at the Norwalk Inn.

This year’s Hall of Fame class features inductees from seven schools and six towns: Rick Osvick, Barry McLeod, Mike King, Al Malizia, Rob Murray, and Marj Trifoine.

Mike King

Former president of the FCIAC and the athletic director at Trumbull High School, Mike King clearly has a love of sports.

Since 1993, he has been involved in coaching basketball and soccer, which he began in 1997. At Westhill High, King served as the head girls’ soccer coach for two years, and was the head girls basketball coach from 1998 to 2014.

Under his leadership, the Westhill girls’ basketball program amassed a record of 191-148 losses, and had a four-year streak of appearing in the FCIAC finals from 2005-2008.

Outside of his high school coaching responsibilities, King has participated in a variety of summer camps related to basketball and sports. He has also been a dedicated member of the FCIAC, serving on the Executive Board, the Board of Directors, and as chairperson for girls’ basketball,

Al Malizia

As a graduate of Stamford Catholic High School (later known as Trinity Catholic High School) in 1967, who would have guessed that Al Malizia would return to his alma mater as a teacher and a coach?

In 1979, Malizia began his 22-year tenure as the head coach of the girls varsity volleyball team, during which time he also coached freshman and JV boys’ basketball, varsity girls’ and boys’ tennis, and was an assistant coach for boys’ golf.

However, it is his time as the Crusaders’ girls’ volleyball coach that really stands out.

In 22 seasons, 17 of them were winning seasons. Malizia led his teams to 16 consecutive FCIAC playoff appearances and 17 consecutive CIAC playoff appearances, amassing an overall record of 274 wins and 154 losses.

His teams were Class S State champions four times, which includes his perfect 1985 season. Malizia has received many awards for his coaching, including being named CIAC Coach of the Year in 1988, receiving the Stamford Old Timers Athletics Association’s “Mickey Lione, Jr” Award in 2004, and being inducted into the Connecticut Women’s Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2007.

Barry McLeod

Barry McLeod has been a basketball player all his life. During his time at Centenary College, he was a three-year starter and co-captain of the nationally ranked team his junior and senior years, helping to guide his team to a record of 70 wins and 12 losses.

In 1976, he was a draft pick of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls, after which he became the Assistant Basketball Coach at Sacred Heart University for five years from 1988 to 1993.

After finishing his tenure as a college coach, McLeod moved to Central High School in Bridgeport, where he coached the basketball teams to an impressive 374 wins. Under his leadership, Central has won 11 Western Division championships and appeared in five FCIAC Championships, winning the title three times. His teams have also won three State LL titles, and, in 2010 and 2014, the Hilltoppers were voted No. 1 in Connecticut.

Rob Murray

Just a quick look at Robert Murray’s resumé would make it clear to anyone that track is his passion.

Having served as cross country captain during his high school and college careers, Murray went on to become Danbury High School’s head coach for boys’ cross country (since 2000), boys’ indoor track and field (since 1999), and boys’ outdoor track and field (since 2000).

In cross country, Murray’s teams hold an incredible record of 236-10, with 10 undefeated seasons in the FCIAC conference during the past 17 years.

His outdoor track and field teams are just as impressive with a record of 250-4-1 with seven undefeated seasons.

Murray has coached all of his teams to success, winning multiple league, state, and regional championships.

His cross country teams have been ranked nationally, most notably in 2007, when the Hatters were ranked No. 1 in the nation, and, in 2008, he coached a 4 x mile indoor track team become national champions.

Murray’s indoor track teams have also broken individual and relay records in the state.

It is no surprise that after such great success, Murray has received many honors and awards throughout his career, including being named Coach of the Year by a variety of organizations, including the FCIAC.

On a personal note, Murray has also completed four marathons.

Rick Osvick

Without a doubt, sports are in Rick Osvick’s blood. Growing up he played a variety of different sports, and throughout his career he has coached basketball, football, baseball, track, tennis, golf, soccer, and swimming.

Through his dedication to sports and strict work ethic — for example, he attended practices at New York University to hone his basketball coaching skills — Osvick led his teams to great success.

His first ever basketball team at Greenwich High in 1966, and where he would have a 33-year tenure as a coach for different teams, made it to the State semifinals.

However, it is in golf where he has had the most success.

In his 25 years as Head Golf Coach at Greenwich, Osvick had a career record of 324 wins, 97 ties, and a mere five losses. He led his teams to nine straight division titles from 1980-1988 and won 5 division crowns from 1970-1974. Because of this phenomenal success, Osvick was awarded and named the National Federation Golf Coach of the Year in 1995 — the highest honor a high school coach can receive.

Osvick also served as President of the FCIAC.

Marj Trifone

Marj Trifone has been a dedicated swim coach since 1985. Starting as the head coach at the Middlesex Swim Club during summers, she quickly became the head girls’ coach at Darien High School in 1999.

Over the past 18 years, she has achieved great things at Darien, being named FCIAC Coach of the Year three times and Connecticut High School Coach of the Year twice. Her swim teams have been FCIAC Division champions an astounding 14 times and FCIAC champions three times.

Trifone has also led her teams to victory in the State Championships 15 times, with undefeated streaks from 2000-2007 and 2011-2016. Her athletes have also been State Open champions three times.

While she continues to lead Darien’s team, Trifone recently began sharing her talents with New Canaan, serving as an Age Group Coach at the YMCA since 2015.