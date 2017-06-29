Conference lacrosse players to battle in Under Armour All-America games

One of the highlights of the summer lacrosse season — the Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Weekend — is taking place at Towson University in Maryland beginning today and the FCIAC is well-represented.
The Darien Blue Wave and New Canaan Rams each have two recent graduates one of the featured events: The North-South Senior Boys game on Saturday night. The girls game will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the boys game to follow at 8 p.m.
The North Team’s roster, includes Darien’s Arden Cohen on defense, and New Canaan’s Ryan O’Connell at midfield. Both goalies on the roster are from the FCIAC: Ryan Cornell of Darien and Drew Morris of New Canaan.
All four players will be heading to the college ranks next year. Cornell will play at Vermont; Morris at Maryland; Cohen at Notre Dame; and O’Connell at North Carolina.
The FCIAC is also featured on several of the New England teams in the underclassmen games, divided into “Command” and “Highlight” divisions. Pool play for those tournaments begin on Thursday, with bracket play starting
Sunday, July 2.
Below is the list of conference players taking part in the weekend’s competition.
North-South Senior Boys Game
8 p.m., Saturday, July 1 at Towson University
North Team
Midfield
Ryan O’Connell, New Canaan – North Carolina
Defense
Arden Cohen, Darien – Notre Dame
Goalies
Ryan Cornell, Darien – Vermont
Drew Morris, New Canaan – Maryland
New England Command – Boys
D – Charles Borthwick, New Canaan
A – Liam Griffiths, New Canaan
D – Max Iannone, Staples
FOGO – Justin Wietfeldt, New Canaan
LMF – Christian Wolter, New Canaan
New England Highlight – Boys
A – Matthew Baugher, Greenwich
MF – Connor Drake, Wilton
G – Peter Ripperger, Brien McMahon
D – Ryan Schriber, Wilton
D – Chase Strupp, New Canaan
New England Command – Girls
A – Leah Caputo, Riverside – Greenwich HS
A – Ashley Humphrey, Darien
MF – Sarah Jacques, Darien
A – Sophia Sudano, Wilton
A – Jordan Vaught, Darien
New England Highlight – Girls
MF – Karlie Bucci, New Canaan
MF – Genevieve DeWinter, Greenwich
A – Braeden Dial, New Canaan
MF – Paisley Eagan, Wilton – Taft
G – Grace Flink, Ludlowe
MF – Nicole Humphrey, Darien
MF – Katie Ramsay, Darien
Girls Uncommitted (2018 Red team)
D – Cara Babey, Warde
Girls Uncommitted (2021 White team)
A – Callie Cirilli, Ludlowe
A – Shira Parower, Staples
The full schedule of games is available on the Under Armour Lacrosse website here.