Conference lacrosse players to battle in Under Armour All-America games

One of the highlights of the summer lacrosse season — the Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Weekend — is taking place at Towson University in Maryland beginning today and the FCIAC is well-represented.

The Darien Blue Wave and New Canaan Rams each have two recent graduates one of the featured events: The North-South Senior Boys game on Saturday night. The girls game will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the boys game to follow at 8 p.m.

The North Team’s roster, includes Darien’s Arden Cohen on defense, and New Canaan’s Ryan O’Connell at midfield. Both goalies on the roster are from the FCIAC: Ryan Cornell of Darien and Drew Morris of New Canaan.

All four players will be heading to the college ranks next year. Cornell will play at Vermont; Morris at Maryland; Cohen at Notre Dame; and O’Connell at North Carolina.

The FCIAC is also featured on several of the New England teams in the underclassmen games, divided into “Command” and “Highlight” divisions. Pool play for those tournaments begin on Thursday, with bracket play starting

Sunday, July 2.

Below is the list of conference players taking part in the weekend’s competition.

North-South Senior Boys Game

8 p.m., Saturday, July 1 at Towson University

North Team

Midfield

Ryan O’Connell, New Canaan – North Carolina

Defense

Arden Cohen, Darien – Notre Dame

Goalies

Ryan Cornell, Darien – Vermont

Drew Morris, New Canaan – Maryland

New England Command – Boys

D – Charles Borthwick, New Canaan

A – Liam Griffiths, New Canaan

D – Max Iannone, Staples

FOGO – Justin Wietfeldt, New Canaan

LMF – Christian Wolter, New Canaan

New England Highlight – Boys

A – Matthew Baugher, Greenwich

MF – Connor Drake, Wilton

G – Peter Ripperger, Brien McMahon

D – Ryan Schriber, Wilton

D – Chase Strupp, New Canaan

New England Command – Girls

A – Leah Caputo, Riverside – Greenwich HS

A – Ashley Humphrey, Darien

MF – Sarah Jacques, Darien

A – Sophia Sudano, Wilton

A – Jordan Vaught, Darien

New England Highlight – Girls

MF – Karlie Bucci, New Canaan

MF – Genevieve DeWinter, Greenwich

A – Braeden Dial, New Canaan

MF – Paisley Eagan, Wilton – Taft

G – Grace Flink, Ludlowe

MF – Nicole Humphrey, Darien

MF – Katie Ramsay, Darien

Girls Uncommitted (2018 Red team)

D – Cara Babey, Warde

Girls Uncommitted (2021 White team)

A – Callie Cirilli, Ludlowe

A – Shira Parower, Staples

The full schedule of games is available on the Under Armour Lacrosse website here.