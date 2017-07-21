Van der Els runs at Pan American Junior Championships in Peru this weekend

Former Brien McMahon track standout and FCIAC cross country champion Eric Van der Els is taking part in the 2017 Pan American Junior Championships in Trujillo, Peru, this weekend.

Van der Els, who just finished his freshman year at UConn, earned a spot at the competition by winning the 1,500-meter run at USATF Junior Nationals in Sacramento, Cal., last month. He finished that race in 3:46.84.

Van der Els became the first Brien McMahon Senator to win the FCIAC cross country championshipwhen he took the title during his senior year in 2015.

