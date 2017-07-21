FCIAC
Van der Els runs at Pan American Junior Championships in Peru this weekend

Posted by Dave Stewart on July 21, 2017 in Cross Country News, FCIAC, News, Track & Field News ·

Former Brien McMahon track standout and FCIAC cross country champion Eric Van der Els is taking part in the 2017 Pan American Junior Championships in Trujillo, Peru, this weekend.

Van der Els, who just finished his freshman year at UConn, earned a spot at the competition by winning the 1,500-meter run at USATF Junior Nationals in Sacramento, Cal., last month. He finished that race in 3:46.84.

Van der Els became the first Brien McMahon Senator to win the FCIAC cross country championshipwhen he took the title during his senior year in 2015.

Van der Els was featured in a story on ct.milesplit.com this week. Click here for the story.

Eric van der Els became Brien McMahon’s first FCIAC cross country championship when he won the boys’ 5K race in New Canaan’s Waveny Park as a senior in 2015. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

