Theodorakis shoots course record 64 in second round, finishes runner-up at CT Open

Max Theodorakis tied a course record on Tuesday and came up just short of a championship during a stellar three rounds of golf in the 83rd Connecticut Open at the Ellington Ridge Country Club this week.

Theodorakis, who plays at the Ridgewood Country Club, was 11-under par after the third and final round on Wednesday, finishing in a three-way tie atop the leaderboard with Jeff Evanier of the Clinton CC, and Jason Thresher of West Suffield.

Evanier took a one stroke lead in a three-hole playoff, and then held off his two opponents to claim the championship, with Theodorakis and Thresher finishing tied in the runner-up spot.

Theodorakis, a 2016 Danbury High graduate, was just one of the former FCIAC golfers to compete at the Open, with five making the cut after the second round.

Pete Ballo of Trinity Catholic was 9-under par and finished tied for fifth place; New Canaan’s C.J. Swift was 7-under and tied for ninth place; Ridgefield’s Corey Birch was 5-under and tied for 10th; and Trinity’s Michael Ballo was 1-under and tied for 20th.

Theodorakis, a former FCIAC and CIAC Div. I champion while with the Danbury Hatters, earned low amateur honors for the tournament.

He provided one of the highlights of the competition when he a tied the course record with an 8-under par 64 in the second round on Tuesday. That included 10 pars and eight birdies, including four straight birdies from the 10th through 13th holes.

On Monday, Theodorakis eagled the second hole, a 543-yard par 5. He was 2-under with a 70 in the first round, and 1-under with a 71 in the third round.

“I think I’m eight under-par on the par 5’s thus far, so that’s been the key,” Theodorakis told CSGAlinks.org. “Going out in the morning with smooth greens and no wind really helped. I honestly don’t know what to expect [playing in the final group], but I didn’t feel nervous at all today even when I knew I was leading and I feel great about where my game is at right now.”

