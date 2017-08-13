FCIAC hosts Heads Up Football Clinic for coaches on Thursday

The FCIAC will be hosting a Heads Up Football Clinic at 5 p.m., Thurs., Aug. 17, at New Canaan High School.
The clinic will give football coaches from conference schools additional training in safety techniques designed to minimize the risk for head injuries.
Football coaches from each of the conference’s schools will be in attendance.
Heads Up Football provides training, education and awareness with an emphasis on concussion awareness, proper tackling techniques, blocking, and player safety, among other things.
Started in 2012 with USA Football, Heads Up Football has been used by more than 7,000 youth and high school programs.