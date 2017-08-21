FCIAC
FCIAC student-athletes will attend leadership conference on Tuesday

Posted by FCIAC on August 21, 2017

The FCIAC will be holding a student leadership conference for its 17 schools on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Staples High School in Westport.

Each FCIAC school will be represented by eight student-athletes who are considered to be leaders in their respective sports.

The student leadership conference will feature videos produced by the Sports and Society at NYU and student-athletes will be included in discussions on the topics of being a captain, bullying and hazing, and the effect of social media on athletics.

The goal is for these student leaders to bring back this information to their schools and share it with their teammates and coaches.

The discussion will be led by Mr. Garland Allen, who was a coach and an athletic director at Greenwich High School, and who served on the committee that founded the Sports and Society Conference, which focused on “Character, Respect and Civility in Youth Sports”

