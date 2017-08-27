HAN’s 2017 FCIAC Fall Previews: Stamford Black Knights

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the fall season.
The tour kicked off with visits to the three Stamford schools on Monday, Aug. 21.
The first stop was Stamford High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito interviewed the Black Knights’ captains, as well as a few coaches. All the videos can be seen below.
Stamford football captains Jaylen Walker, Brendan Fahey, Jake Heerman, Matthew Doyle and Coach Jamar Greene.
Black Knights’ boys soccer captains Carlos Lopez, Philip Pec and Coach Mario Caminiti.
Black Knights’ girls soccer captain Kaitlyn Filanowski and Coach Steve Buckett.
Stamford boys cross country captains Joseph Bagan, Ashton Williams and Jude Infante.
The Black Knights’ girls cross country captains Samantha Heller, Ivy Zingone and Juliette Lipson.
The Black Knights’ boys cross country Coach Frederick Kelley.
The Black Knights’ girls volleyball captains Andrea O’Connor, Gloria Mattioli and Coach Mike Smeriglio.
The Black Knights’ cheerleading captains Alex Francis, Alex Carrero, Jaylen Thigpen, Liz Demaji and Sophia Scorziello.
Stamford’s field hockey captain Sydney Leeds.