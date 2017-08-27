FCIAC
HAN’s 2017 FCIAC Fall Previews: Westhill Vikings

Posted by Dave Stewart on August 27, 2017 in Cheerleading News, Cross Country News, Field Hockey News, Football News, News, Soccer News, Swimming News, Volleyball News ·

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the fall season.

The tour kicked off with visits to the three Stamford schools on Monday, Aug. 21.

The second stop on the tour was at Westhill High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito interviewed some of the Vikings’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.

Vikings’ girls soccer captain Erica Shaulson.

Vikings’ boys soccer captains Dylan Sparks, Casey Ottaviano and Luca Mastrogiacomo.

Westhill football captains Noah Klein, Jack Williamson, Nicholas Nunes and Jemeson Charlestin.

Vikings’ field hockey captains Anela Music and Alexandra Lazo.

Vikings’ volleyball captain Nina Bakuradze.

Stamford-Westhill girls swimming captains Rebekah Lockery and Sarah Jane Bennett.

Westhill’s girls cross country captain Sydney Eben.

