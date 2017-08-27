HAN’s 2017 FCIAC Fall Previews: Trinity Catholic Crusaders

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the fall season.
The tour kicked off with visits to the three Stamford schools on Monday, Aug. 21.
The third stop on the tour was at Trinity Catholic High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Crusader captains. All the videos can be seen below.
Crusaders’ boys soccer captains Evan Guerrera and Jake Calle.
Crusaders’ football captains Nick Melia, John Petrizzi and Chris Cicciarella.
Trinity’s girls soccer captains Heather Fraioli, Tiara Starks, Katherine Janik and Keri Gallagher.
Crusaders’ cross country captains Andres Rivero, Damian Rydzewski and Amy Ochoa.
Trinity’s cheerleading captains Laina Ciacciarella, Jada Nieves and Sam Maloney.