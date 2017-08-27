FCIAC
HAN’s 2017 FCIAC Fall Previews: Fairfield Warde Mustangs

Posted by Dave Stewart on August 27, 2017 in Cross Country News, Field Hockey News, Football News, News, Soccer News, Swimming News, Volleyball News ·

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the fall season.

The tour’s second day featured trips to the both Fairfield schools on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The fourth stop on the tour was a visit to Fairfield-Warde High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Mustangs captains. All the videos can be seen below.

Mustangs’ field hockey captains Julia Warman and Lily Cherniske.

Mustangs’ boys soccer captains Anthony Zarlenga and Nate Ulman.

Mustangs’ girls soccer captains Teresa Andres, Lauren Tangney and Katie Rigione.

Mustangs’ girls volleyball captain Libby McKenna and Coach Matt Narwold.

Mustangs’ cross country captains Tara McVeigh, Alex Mocarski and Danny Jagoe.

Mustangs’ girls swimming and diving captains Katy Saladin and Fiona Joyce.

Mustangs’ football captains Tyler Festa, Tyler Llewellyn and Jack Curtis.

Mustangs’ dance captains Maiya Keitt, Sarah McIlroy and DeAvionne Ferguson.

