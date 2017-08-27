FCIAC
HAN’s 2017 FCIAC Fall Previews: Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons

Posted by Dave Stewart on August 27, 2017 in Cheerleading News, Cross Country News, Field Hockey News, Football News, News, Soccer News, Swimming News, Volleyball News ·

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the fall season.

The tour’s second day featured trips to the both Fairfield schools on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The fifth stop on the fall tour featured a visit to Fairfield-Ludlowe High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Falcons’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.

Falcons’ cheerleading captains Jessica Fox, Rachel Fox, Serenity Appiah and Alyssa Hogarth.

Falcons’ field hockey captains Grace Murphy, Lauren Beccaria and Alyssa Kraus.

Falcons’ girls cross country captains Keegan Simonsen, Emily Proulx, Erin Capodanno.

Falcons’ boys cross country captains Ben Mellor and Colin O’Hare.

Falcons’ football captains Josh Evans, Ethan Beri, Will Parisi, Nizar Sakly.

Falcons’ girls soccer captains Lily Stern, Bridget Walsh, Jenna Rosenstein, Bridget O’Leary and Meredith Reynolds.

Falcons’ boys soccer captains Chris Jerrild and Kieran Kilbride.

Falcons’ swimming and diving captains Sarah McKinnis and Kelsi Gallati.

Falcons’ volleyball captain Kate Steensma.

