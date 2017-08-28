HAN’s 2017 FCIAC Fall Previews: Danbury Hatters

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the fall season.
The tour’s third day featured visits to the Danbury and Ridgefield High Schools on Thursday, Aug. 24.
The sixth stop on the fall tour was to Danbury High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Hatters’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.
Danbury’s girls cross country captain Julianna Carney and Coach Marsha Turek.
Hatters’ girls soccer captains Victoria Corte-Real and Hayden Turek.
Danbury’s girls volleyball captains Emily Grenier, Megan Mercer and Catrina Sullivan.
Hatters’ boys soccer captains David Mollenthiel, Chris Sari and Felipe Alves.
Hatters’ cheerleading captains Lauryn Menzie and Sydnei Brimage.
Danbury football captains Diante Vines, Solomon James and Fabio DeOliveira.
Hatters’ girls swimming and diving captains Ayadiri Perez, Grace Lange and Cassandra Lopez.
Hatters’ field hockey captains Olivia Babbino, Sierra Sikorski and Catherine Costa.
Danbury’s boys cross country captains Daniel Nichols and Tyler Granja.