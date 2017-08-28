FCIAC
HAN’s 2017 FCIAC Fall Previews: Ridgefield Tigers

Posted by Dave Stewart on August 28, 2017 in Cheerleading News, Cross Country News, Football News, News, Soccer News, Swimming News, Volleyball News ·

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the fall season.

The tour’s third day featured visits to the Danbury and Ridgefield High Schools on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The seventh stop on the fall tour was to Ridgefield High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Tigers’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.

Tigers’ volleyball captains Olivia Lescinskas, Caroline Curnal and Coach Lidania Cibere.

Tigers’ swimming and diving captains Rachel Blieden, Gabrielle Lacoille, Elizabeth Schroppe and Micaela O’Malley.

Ridgefield’s field hockey captain Katie Pieterse.

Tigers’ girls cross country captains Maia Clarkin, Julia Hergenrother, Madeline Guter and Katherine Bracken.

Ridgefield’s cheerleading captains Eyga Williamson and Lexie Brown.

Ridgefield’s dance captains Paige Tarpey and Grace Dinkel.

Tigers’ boys soccer captains Jack Liguori, Nicholas David, Will Coffin and Ben Sasse.

Tigers’ football captains Luke Gaydos, Michael Turner, Matthew Lombardo and Noah Isaacson.

Dave Stewart

