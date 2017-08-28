FCIAC
HAN’s 2017 FCIAC Fall Previews: Wilton Warriors

Posted by Dave Stewart on August 28, 2017 in Cheerleading News, Field Hockey News, Football News, News, Soccer News, Swimming News, Volleyball News ·

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the fall season.

The tour’s fourth day featured visits to the Wilton and New Canaan High Schools on Friday, Aug. 25.

The eighth stop on the fall tour was Wilton High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Warriors’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.

Warriors’ boys soccer captains Tim Foley, John Brown and Kevin Connolly.

Wilton’s boys cross country captains Ryan Peterson, Connor Drake and Jake Beshlian.

Warriors’ girls soccer captains Carly Lattimer, Chloe Zimmermann and Taylor Floyd.

Wilton’s girls cheerleading captains Alexa Nichols, Caity Masone and Elizabeth Costello.

Warriors’ girls swimming and diving captains Emily Walden and Kennedy Snyder.

Warriors’ football captains Jack DiNanno and Harvey Alexander.

Wilton’s girls cross country captains Morgan McCormick and Emma Westerholm.

Warriors’ girls volleyball captains Addie Tanzman and Sommer Rogg.

Warriors’ field hockey captains Sophia Kaplan, Emma Rosen, Jess Hendry and Molly Thomas.

