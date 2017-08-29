FCIAC
HAN’s 2017 FCIAC Fall Previews: Staples Wreckers

Posted by Dave Stewart on August 29, 2017 in Cross Country News, Field Hockey News, News, Soccer News, Swimming News, Volleyball News ·

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the fall season.

The tour’s fifth day featured visits to the Norwalk and Staples High Schools on Monday, Aug. 28.

The 11th stop on the fall tour was Staples High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Wreckers’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.

Wreckers’ boys soccer captains Matt Engler and Christopher Martenson.

Staples’ girls soccer captains Olivia Ronca, Anna Sivinski, Annie Amacker and Sally McGee.

Staples’ girls swimming and diving captains Emma Bradshaw and Mathilde Densby.

Staples’ field hockey captains Liv Ekholdt, Elle Fair and Christine Taylor.

Wreckers’ boys cross country captains Ben Seiple, Will Landowne, Sunil Green and Christian Myers.

Wreckers’ girls cross country captains Alison Partner and Sarah Carter.

Staples’ volleyball captains Carlie Darefsky, Vanessa Eng and Amanda Troelstra.

