HAN’s 2017 FCIAC Fall Previews: Brien McMahon Senators

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the fall season.
The tour’s sixth day featured visits to the Brien McMahon and Darien High Schools on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
The 12th stop on the fall tour was Brien McMahon High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Senators’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.
Senators’ girls soccer captains Olivia Leone, Emma Hargrove and Marysia Slowik.
Senators’ Volleyball captains Elizabeth Murphy, Tes DeJaeger, Olivia Cintron and Taylor Morton.
Senators’ field hockey captains Angelica Kyrkos, Sophia Valiante, Kristen Carrano and Maddie Froelich.
Brien McMahon’s cheerleading captains Zanayia DeJesus and Valentina Zuleta.
Brien McMahon’s boys cross country captain Jack Keller.
Senators’ boys soccer captains Daniel Izquierdo, Josh Balderrama and Edwin Villalobos.
Brien McMahon’s girls swimming and diving captains Hayley Linder and Allessandra Cruz.
Senators’ football captains Chris Druin, Pete Ripperger, Nick Marsan and Cameron Kelly.