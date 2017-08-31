FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     Stats from the FCIAC’s five state championships on Saturday     |     CIAC Class LL Softball Championship – Trumbull 4, Southington 3 (stats)     |     Class L Boys Lacrosse Championship – Darien 16, Cheshire 3 (stats)     |     Class LL Baseball Championship – Staples 5, Amity 1 (stats)     |     Class M Boys Lacrosse Championship – New Canaan 9, Daniel Hand 6 (stats)     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Championship – Darien 13, Wilton 10 (stats)     |     Championship Saturday Scoreboard: FCIAC teams claim five state titles     |     Class LL Softball Semifinals – Trumbull 3, Stamford 0     |     Class M Boys Lacrosse Semifinals – New Canaan 21, New Fairfield 9 (stats)     |     Class L Boys Lacrosse Semifinals – Cheshire 15, Wilton 14     |     Class L Boys Lacrosse Semifinals – Darien 15, Glastonbury 9     |     Class M Softball Semifinals – Seymour 6, St. Joseph 3     |     Class LL Baseball Semifinals – Amity 5, Danbury 2     |     Class LL Baseball Semifinals – Staples 7, Ridgefield 3 (stats)     |     Class M Baseball Semifinals – Waterford 13, St. Joseph 3     |     Darien, Wilton advance, three FCIAC teams fall in state girls lacrosse semis (includes box scores)     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Semifinals – Darien 20, New Canaan 10     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Semifinals – Wilton 14, Greenwich 8     |     CIAC Class M Girls Lacrosse Semifinals – Weston 7, St. Joseph 5     |     Class LL Baseball Quarterfinals – Ridgefield 9, Enfield 5 (stats)

HAN’s 2017 FCIAC Fall Previews: Darien Blue Wave

Posted by Dave Stewart on August 31, 2017 in Cheerleading News, Cross Country News, Field Hockey News, Football News, News, Soccer News, Swimming News, Volleyball News ·

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the fall season.

The tour’s sixth day featured visits to the Brien McMahon and Darien High Schools on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The 13th stop on the fall tour was Darien High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Blue Wave’s captains. All the videos can be seen below.

Blue Wave field hockey captains Sydney Schrenker, Sally Cassidy, Kiki Tropsa and Kendall Wisinski.

Blue Wave volleyball captains: Caroline O’Malley, Kellie Arevalo, Addie Schoen.

Darien’s swimming and diving captains Katie Martin, Isabel Blaze and Carly Rutledge.

Blue Wave boys soccer captains Danny Koenitzer, David Volz, Blake Sommi and Justin Van de Graaf.

Darien’s girls soccer captains Chrissie Fiore, Katie Ramsay, Charlotte Harmon and Emily DeNunzio.

Blue Wave boys cross country captain Griffin Ott.

Blue Wave girls cross country captains KC Grady, Carson Halabi, Kimmy Olvany and Emilia Callery.

Darien’s football captains Michael Neary, Mitchell Pryor, Brian Minicus and Nick Green.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post HAN's 2017 FCIAC Fall Previews: Brien McMahon Senators Next Post HAN's 2017 FCIAC Fall Previews: Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers
About author
FCIAC

Dave Stewart

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress