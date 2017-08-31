HAN’s 2017 FCIAC Fall Previews: Darien Blue Wave

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the fall season.
The tour’s sixth day featured visits to the Brien McMahon and Darien High Schools on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
The 13th stop on the fall tour was Darien High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Blue Wave’s captains. All the videos can be seen below.
Blue Wave field hockey captains Sydney Schrenker, Sally Cassidy, Kiki Tropsa and Kendall Wisinski.
Blue Wave volleyball captains: Caroline O’Malley, Kellie Arevalo, Addie Schoen.
Darien’s swimming and diving captains Katie Martin, Isabel Blaze and Carly Rutledge.
Blue Wave boys soccer captains Danny Koenitzer, David Volz, Blake Sommi and Justin Van de Graaf.
Darien’s girls soccer captains Chrissie Fiore, Katie Ramsay, Charlotte Harmon and Emily DeNunzio.
Blue Wave boys cross country captain Griffin Ott.
Blue Wave girls cross country captains KC Grady, Carson Halabi, Kimmy Olvany and Emilia Callery.
Darien’s football captains Michael Neary, Mitchell Pryor, Brian Minicus and Nick Green.