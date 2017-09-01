FCIAC
HAN’s 2017 FCIAC Fall Previews: Greenwich Cardinals

Posted by Dave Stewart on September 1, 2017 in Cross Country News, Field Hockey News, Football News, News, Soccer News, Swimming News, Volleyball News ·

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the fall season.

The tour’s seventh day featured visits to the Bridgeport Central and Greenwich High Schools on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The 15th stop on the fall tour was Greenwich High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Cardinals’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.

Cardinals’ cheerleading captains Ryleigh McCarthy, Erica Smith and Kayla Bacco.

Cardinals’ boys cross country captains George Karakadas, Thomas Steinman and Corey McDonald.

Cardinals’ girls cross country captains Hetty McMillan, Genevieve DeWinter and Emily Philippides.

Cardinals’ field hockey captains Maggie O’Gorman, Catherine Veronis, Sailor Jiranek and Beth Williamson.

Cardinals’ football captains Finbar Doyle, Robert Lanni, Henry Saleeby, Kyle Woodring and Nick McIntosh.

Cardinals’ boys soccer captain Jimmy Johnson.

Cardinals’ girls soccer captains Katie Gallagher, Kim Kockenmeister and Melanie Murphy.

Cardinals’ girls swimming and diving captains Julia Merrill, Kelly Montesi, Catie McCarthy and Lilly Clisham.

Cardinals’ girls volleyball captains Nicole Wood, Maggy Egan and Tara Ford.

Cardinals’ water polo captains Mac Baxter and Brian O’Leary.

