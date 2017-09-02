FCIAC
HAN’s 2017 FCIAC Fall Previews: Trumbull Eagles

Posted by Dave Stewart on September 2, 2017 in Cheerleading News, Cross Country News, Field Hockey News, Football News, News, Soccer News, Swimming News, Volleyball News ·

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the fall season.

The tour’s eighth day, the final day of the tour, featured visits to the St. Joseph and Trumbull High Schools on Thursday, Aug. 31

The 17th stop on the fall tour was Trumbull High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Eagles’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.

Eagles’ girls soccer captains Meghan Ahearn, Eva Solano, Brady Lynch and Kristen Pagliaro.

Eagles’ boys soccer captains Christopher Conaway, Nikos Xenakis, Nick Moussavian and Panayiotis Xenakis.

Eagles’ girls cross country captains Emma Butler, Caitlin Walsh and Mimi Marino.

Eagles’ football captains Adam Tolk, Colton Nicholas, Odai Dayoub and Eric Palinkas.

Eagles’ boys cross country captains Matt Seuch, Beau DeMelo and Tyler Rubush.

Eagles’ field hockey captains Jessica Lipinski, Brooklyn Cenatiempo, Tara Morrison and Kayleigh Fleming.

Eagles’ swimming and diving captains Nancie Ziegler and Sophia Bragg.

Eagles’ cheerleading captains Holly Winegar and Jillian McStravick.

