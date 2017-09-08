FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     Stats from the FCIAC’s five state championships on Saturday     |     CIAC Class LL Softball Championship – Trumbull 4, Southington 3 (stats)     |     Class L Boys Lacrosse Championship – Darien 16, Cheshire 3 (stats)     |     Class LL Baseball Championship – Staples 5, Amity 1 (stats)     |     Class M Boys Lacrosse Championship – New Canaan 9, Daniel Hand 6 (stats)     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Championship – Darien 13, Wilton 10 (stats)     |     Championship Saturday Scoreboard: FCIAC teams claim five state titles     |     Class LL Softball Semifinals – Trumbull 3, Stamford 0     |     Class M Boys Lacrosse Semifinals – New Canaan 21, New Fairfield 9 (stats)     |     Class L Boys Lacrosse Semifinals – Cheshire 15, Wilton 14     |     Class L Boys Lacrosse Semifinals – Darien 15, Glastonbury 9     |     Class M Softball Semifinals – Seymour 6, St. Joseph 3     |     Class LL Baseball Semifinals – Amity 5, Danbury 2     |     Class LL Baseball Semifinals – Staples 7, Ridgefield 3 (stats)     |     Class M Baseball Semifinals – Waterford 13, St. Joseph 3     |     Darien, Wilton advance, three FCIAC teams fall in state girls lacrosse semis (includes box scores)     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Semifinals – Darien 20, New Canaan 10     |     CIAC Class L Girls Lacrosse Semifinals – Wilton 14, Greenwich 8     |     CIAC Class M Girls Lacrosse Semifinals – Weston 7, St. Joseph 5     |     Class LL Baseball Quarterfinals – Ridgefield 9, Enfield 5 (stats)

HAN Live: Watch St. Joseph vs. New Canaan football on Friday

Posted by Dave Stewart on September 8, 2017 in Football News, News ·

Kick off the 2017 FCIAC football season with the HAN Network as the St. Joseph Cadets take on the New Canaan Rams at Dunning Field on Friday at 7 p.m.

Both teams were state finalists last year, with New Canaan capturing its fifth consecutive CIAC Class L championship and St. Joseph falling one game short of the title with a loss to Hillhouse in the Class M final. New Canaan was 12-1 last season, while St. Joe’s was 10-3.

Coverage will begin with the FCIAC Tailgate pregame show at 5 p.m. The show, which is hosted by Frank Granito, John Kovach, Kevin Coleman and Kate Czaplinski, will feature a preview of the game as well as interviews with players and coaches.

 

You can watch the game live at 7 p.m. at FCIAC.net and han.network, as well as on all of the Network’s websites. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and will be available on demand after its conclusion.

 

New Canaan and St. Joseph both have the look of contenders this season, and a win in week one could help set the stage for a good season.

 

Previews of both teams are available at the links below.

• New Canaan football set to begin its drive for five state titles (New Canaan Advertiser)

• St. Joseph to open football season in New Canaan (Trumbull Times)

New Canaan quarterback Drew Pyne. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

 

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post HAN's 2017 FCIAC Fall Previews: Trumbull Eagles
About author
FCIAC

Dave Stewart

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress