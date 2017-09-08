HAN Live: Watch St. Joseph vs. New Canaan football on Friday

Kick off the 2017 FCIAC football season with the HAN Network as the St. Joseph Cadets take on the New Canaan Rams at Dunning Field on Friday at 7 p.m.
Both teams were state finalists last year, with New Canaan capturing its fifth consecutive CIAC Class L championship and St. Joseph falling one game short of the title with a loss to Hillhouse in the Class M final. New Canaan was 12-1 last season, while St. Joe’s was 10-3.
Coverage will begin with the FCIAC Tailgate pregame show at 5 p.m. The show, which is hosted by Frank Granito, John Kovach, Kevin Coleman and Kate Czaplinski, will feature a preview of the game as well as interviews with players and coaches.
You can watch the game live at 7 p.m. at FCIAC.net and han.network, as well as on all of the Network’s websites. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and will be available on demand after its conclusion.
New Canaan and St. Joseph both have the look of contenders this season, and a win in week one could help set the stage for a good season.
Previews of both teams are available at the links below.
• New Canaan football set to begin its drive for five state titles (New Canaan Advertiser)
• St. Joseph to open football season in New Canaan (Trumbull Times)