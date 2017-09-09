HAN Live: Watch Greenwich vs. Trumbull football, 2 p.m., Saturday

Week one of the 2017 FCIAC football season will wrap up on Saturday afternoon as the Greenwich Cardinals take on the Trumbull Golden Eagles at Sacred Heart University and you can catch that action live on the HAN Network.
Kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).
Before the game begins, watch HAN Network’s live pre-game show, at 2 p.m., with Frank Granito, John Kovach, and Kevin Coleman. We will be previewing the game as well as taking a look at all the scores around conference.
After the game’s completion, video will be available on demand here.
The two teams finished tied in the Class LL standings last year, with Greenwich getting a state tournament nod on a tiebreaker, and Trumbull heading home after Thanksgiving. This early game could again be key to both of these teams’ playoff fates.
Greenwich is in its third year under head coach John Marinelli, and will be relatively young with only 22 seniors out of 112 players. Gavin Muir, a junior, takes over at QB, and he has a key target with wide receiver Henry Saleeby, a senior. Lineman Nick Mcintosh and LBs Robert Lanni and Finbar Doyle, all seniors, lead the defense.
Trumbull has Markeese Woods back at running back, and he should be the focal point of the offensive attack. There is also some new blood on offense, with junior Colton Nicholas taking over at quarterback. Defensively, the Eagles senior Odai Dayob at tackle, and junior Joe Turner at linebacker.