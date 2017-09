NC 1-0 1

D 0-1 1

Scoring

Danbury: Alyssa Custodio, assisted by Vanessa Dohoney

New Canaan: Braeden Dial

Saves

NC – Jordan Paterson 4

D – Jewel Ly 2

Corner Kicks: NC – 3; D – 4

Danbury also had strong games by Olivia DeMoura, Cristina Syryla, Anna Gawley