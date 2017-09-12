Monday’s FCIAC boys soccer scoreboard and box scores

Below is the boys soccer scoreboard for games played on Monday, Sept. 11, with statistics included when provided.
Norwalk 3, Wilton 0
Scoring
N – Michael Hidalgo, assisted by Matthew Hernandez
N – Sebastian Echeverri, assisted by Matthew Hernandez
N – Sebastian Echeverri, assisted by Joshua Velez
Shots: Norwalk 9
Saves
N – Gianluca Trofa 2
Trinity Catholic 2, St. Joseph 1
Trinity Scoring: Zack Therrian 1 goal; Dimitry Moise 1 goal; Jake Calle 1 assist.
St. Joseph Scoring: Nick Harper 1 goal
Saves
TC – Luis Beneitiz 20 saves
SJ – Michael Pleszko 12 saves
McMahon 2, Ludlowe 2
Ludlowe Scoring: Kristo Boci 1 goal; Max Goldring 1 goal; Jared Migorodsky 1 assist; Carson Rush 1 assist.
McMahon Scoring: Eli Pardo 2 goals; Massai Castillero 1 goal
Saves
L – Burgess and Pelle 6
M – Norberto 8
Shots: L-15; M-11
Greenwich 4, New Canaan 0
Greenwich Scoring
Woojin Kwak, 22nd minute
Martin Garcia, 25th minute
Martin Garcia, 70th minute
Kai Jennings, 76th minute
Trumbull 4, Darien 0
Scoring
T – Panayiotis Xenakis (direct kick), 5th min
T – Andrew Restrepo, assisted by Nicholaos Xenakis, 15th min
T – Andrew Restrepo, assisted by Nick Moussavian, 31st min
T – Tucker David, assisted by Tiago Frazao, 49th min
Saves
T – Andrew Menjivar 5, Chris Calabrese 1
D – Reilly Warble 9
Shots: T-17, D-3
Westhill 2, Central 0
Westhill Goals: Lucas Goldfuss and David Sagastume
Staples 0, Danbury 0
Shots: S-3; D-3
Stamford 2, Ridgefield 1