Monday’s FCIAC boys soccer scoreboard and box scores

Below is the boys soccer scoreboard for games played on Monday, Sept. 11, with statistics included when provided.

Norwalk 3, Wilton 0

Scoring

N – Michael Hidalgo, assisted by Matthew Hernandez

N – Sebastian Echeverri, assisted by Matthew Hernandez

N – Sebastian Echeverri, assisted by Joshua Velez

Shots: Norwalk 9

Saves

N – Gianluca Trofa 2

Trinity Catholic 2, St. Joseph 1

Trinity Scoring: Zack Therrian 1 goal; Dimitry Moise 1 goal; Jake Calle 1 assist.

St. Joseph Scoring: Nick Harper 1 goal

Saves

TC – Luis Beneitiz 20 saves

SJ – Michael Pleszko 12 saves

McMahon 2, Ludlowe 2

Ludlowe Scoring: Kristo Boci 1 goal; Max Goldring 1 goal; Jared Migorodsky 1 assist; Carson Rush 1 assist.

McMahon Scoring: Eli Pardo 2 goals; Massai Castillero 1 goal

Saves

L – Burgess and Pelle 6

M – Norberto 8

Shots: L-15; M-11

Greenwich 4, New Canaan 0

Greenwich Scoring

Woojin Kwak, 22nd minute

Martin Garcia, 25th minute

Martin Garcia, 70th minute

Kai Jennings, 76th minute

Trumbull 4, Darien 0

Scoring

T – Panayiotis Xenakis (direct kick), 5th min

T – Andrew Restrepo, assisted by Nicholaos Xenakis, 15th min

T – Andrew Restrepo, assisted by Nick Moussavian, 31st min

T – Tucker David, assisted by Tiago Frazao, 49th min

Saves

T – Andrew Menjivar 5, Chris Calabrese 1

D – Reilly Warble 9

Shots: T-17, D-3

Westhill 2, Central 0

Westhill Goals: Lucas Goldfuss and David Sagastume

Staples 0, Danbury 0

Shots: S-3; D-3

Stamford 2, Ridgefield 1