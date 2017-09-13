FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

Field Hockey – Wilton 3, New Canaan 0

Posted by FCIAC on September 13, 2017 in All Highlights, Field Hockey, Highlights ·

Wilton 2-1 0

New Canaan 0-0 0

First Half

W – Molly Thomas, assisted by Olivia Hahn, 26:59

W – Emma Rothkopf, assisted by Molly Thomas, 9:57

Second Half

W – Emma Rosen, 26:20

Saves

W – Megan Kaeyer 4

NC – Emily Gaeta 3, Kaitlyn Fico 3

Previous Post Field Hockey - Ridgefield 4, Warde 0 Next Post Volleyball - St. Joseph 3, Bassick 0
About author
FCIAC

FCIAC

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress