Field Hockey – Wilton 3, New Canaan 0

Wilton 2-1 0
New Canaan 0-0 0
First Half
W – Molly Thomas, assisted by Olivia Hahn, 26:59
W – Emma Rothkopf, assisted by Molly Thomas, 9:57
Second Half
W – Emma Rosen, 26:20
Saves
W – Megan Kaeyer 4
NC – Emily Gaeta 3, Kaitlyn Fico 3
Latest Scores
Wilton 2-1 0
New Canaan 0-0 0
First Half
W – Molly Thomas, assisted by Olivia Hahn, 26:59
W – Emma Rothkopf, assisted by Molly Thomas, 9:57
Second Half
W – Emma Rosen, 26:20
Saves
W – Megan Kaeyer 4
NC – Emily Gaeta 3, Kaitlyn Fico 3
Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.