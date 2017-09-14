Cross country round-up: Seven teams sweep, six ranked in state’s Top 10

The FCIAC cross country season is off and running and six conference teams — three boys and three girls — are ranked in the top 10 of the latest state polls.

In the boys’ week one meets, Staples, Danbury and New Canaan all blasted off to 3-0 starts, with Warde also unbeaten at 2-0.

In the girls’ races, defending FCIAC champion Ridgefield scored a sweep and is 4-0, with Greenwich, Wilton and Ludlowe all 3-0.

The full updated standings can be found at the links below:

In the Connecticut Polls, the Staples Wreckers’ boys team topped the field, garnering nine of the 10 first-place votes and a total of 98 points.

Xavier (71) and Hall (70) followed in second and third, respectively, with a pair of FCIAC teams rounding out the top five: Warde (63) at No. 4, and Danbury (60) at No. 5. Danbury picked up the other No. 1 vote.

New Canaan picked up one point and fell in the “also receiving votes” category.

In the girls poll, Glastonbury is No. 1 with 115 points, followed by Pomperaug at No. 2 with 108.

The top FCIAC team is Ridgefield, which received 98 points.

There were 12 voters for the girls polls and Glastonbury picked up six first-place votes, with Ridgefield taking five, and Pomperaug two.

The Greenwich Cardinals checked in at No. 4 with 69 points, followed by Immaculate (66) at No. 5, and Wilton (34) at No. 6.

Five FCIAC teams fell in the “also receiving votes” category: Danbury (21), Staples (17), Darien (5), Trumbull (4), and Ludlowe (2).