Thursday’s FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores

Volleyball
Wilton 3, Bassick 0
25-5, 25-6, 25-9
Wilton Stats
Addie Tanzman – 15 service points, 9 aces
Sommer Rogg – 5 service points, 4 aces, 5 kills
Cate McCabe – 15 service points, 10 aces
Girls Soccer
Staples 2, Warde 0
Staples Goals: Autumn Smith and Ariana Gerig
Staples Assists: Reese Sutter 2
Trumbull 4, Stamford 0
Trumbull 3-1 4
Stamford 0-0 0
Trumbull Goals: Meghan Ahearn 2, Skylar Jorge, and Julia Jager
Trumbull Assists: Skylar Jorge, Julia Jager, Meghan Lesko, and Elizabeth Foley
Goalies
T – Avery Rice and Maryna Barone combined on the shutout
S – Kate Locker 13 saves
St. Joseph 3, Norwalk 0
Norwalk 0-0 0
St. Joe’s 2-1 0
Saves
N – Sabrina Bailon 12
Ridgefield 6, Trinity 0
Darien 8, Central 0
Brien McMahon 3, Greenwich 1
Danbury 1, Ludlowe 1
Wilton 1, New Canaan 0 (Game was suspended with 9:52 remaining)
Field Hockey
Ludlowe 10, St. Joseph 1
Ludlowe 7-3 10
St Joe’s 0-1 1
Ludlowe Scoring: Lauren Beccaria 2 goals; Hayes Desmond 2 goals; McKalynn Jacobsen 1 goal; Jacquelyn Konstanty 1 goal; Grace Murphy 1 goal; Michelle Noeldechen 1 goal; Evelyn Hogarth 1 goal; C. Madzio 1 goal
St. Joseph Scoring: Madelyn Dunkel 1 goal
Goalie Saves:
Ludlowe – 3
St Joe’s – 8
Trumbull 4, Danbury 1
Trumbull Scoring: Lauren Luow 2 goals; Brooklyn Cenatiempo 1 goal, 2 assists; Julia Louw 1 hgoal
Danbury Scoring: Ava Olivera 1 goal; Nora Ahearn 1 assist
Darien 6, Stamford 0
Norwalk 9, Westhill 0