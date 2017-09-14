Thursday’s FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores

Volleyball

Wilton 3, Bassick 0

25-5, 25-6, 25-9

Wilton Stats

Addie Tanzman – 15 service points, 9 aces

Sommer Rogg – 5 service points, 4 aces, 5 kills

Cate McCabe – 15 service points, 10 aces

Girls Soccer

Staples 2, Warde 0

Staples Goals: Autumn Smith and Ariana Gerig

Staples Assists: Reese Sutter 2

Trumbull 4, Stamford 0

Trumbull 3-1 4

Stamford 0-0 0

Trumbull Goals: Meghan Ahearn 2, Skylar Jorge, and Julia Jager

Trumbull Assists: Skylar Jorge, Julia Jager, Meghan Lesko, and Elizabeth Foley

Goalies

T – Avery Rice and Maryna Barone combined on the shutout

S – Kate Locker 13 saves

St. Joseph 3, Norwalk 0

Norwalk 0-0 0

St. Joe’s 2-1 0

Saves

N – Sabrina Bailon 12

Ridgefield 6, Trinity 0

Darien 8, Central 0

Brien McMahon 3, Greenwich 1

Danbury 1, Ludlowe 1

Wilton 1, New Canaan 0 (Game was suspended with 9:52 remaining)

Field Hockey

Ludlowe 10, St. Joseph 1

Ludlowe 7-3 10

St Joe’s 0-1 1

Ludlowe Scoring: Lauren Beccaria 2 goals; Hayes Desmond 2 goals; McKalynn Jacobsen 1 goal; Jacquelyn Konstanty 1 goal; Grace Murphy 1 goal; Michelle Noeldechen 1 goal; Evelyn Hogarth 1 goal; C. Madzio 1 goal

St. Joseph Scoring: Madelyn Dunkel 1 goal

Goalie Saves:

Ludlowe – 3

St Joe’s – 8

Trumbull 4, Danbury 1

Trumbull Scoring: Lauren Luow 2 goals; Brooklyn Cenatiempo 1 goal, 2 assists; Julia Louw 1 hgoal

Danbury Scoring: Ava Olivera 1 goal; Nora Ahearn 1 assist

Darien 6, Stamford 0

Norwalk 9, Westhill 0