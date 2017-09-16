HAN Live: Greenwich vs. Trinity Catholic football, 1 p.m., Saturday

Fresh off week one victories, the Greenwich Cardinals and Trinity Catholic Crusaders will clash on Saturday afternoon at Trinity’s Gaglio Field and you can catch all the football action live on the HAN Network.
Coverage will begin with a pregame show at 1 p.m., with kickoff to follow at 1:30.
The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).
The game will also be available on demand following its completion by clicking here.
Greenwich racked up 10 touchdowns while thrashing the Trumbull Eagles, 70-16 in week one.
The Cardinals did most of their damage through the air, as quarterback Gavin Muir threw for more than 350 yards and five touchdowns. He worked the ball around to several targets, and four different receivers scored touchdowns, a group led by RB Tysen Comizio with 140 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Trinity, the FCIAC’s smallest school based on enrollment, defeated the conference’s largest school, Danbury, 27-13, in the first game played under the lights at Gaglio Field.
The Crusaders are also playing with a new signal-caller this fall, and QB Sam Aldof was solid in week one, firing three touchdown passes and collecting more than 160 passing yards. Senior co-captain Sam Petrizzi led the offense with touchdown catches of 45 and 54 yards.