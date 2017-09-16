FCIAC
Girls Swimming & Diving – Staples 96, Ludlowe 82

Posted by FCIAC on September 16, 2017

First Place Finishers

200 medley relay – Ludlowe (L Kerneghan, L Close, L Cumello, and M Fung), 2:12.22

200 Free – M. Kennedy, Staples, 2:14.64

200 IM – H. Strauss, Staples, 2:49.61

50 Free –  L. Kerneghan, Ludlowe, 27.96

Diving – Alexa Mysel, Staples, 185  

100 Fly – Marisa Healey, Staples, 1:07.26

100 Free – Esme Hunter, Staples, 1:00.45

400 Free – Michelle Kennedy, Staples, 4:51.10

200 Free Relay – Staples, (W.Woods,Hunter, Healey, Kennedy), 1:54.75

100 Back – L. Kerneghan, Ludlowe, 1:08.39

100 Breast – L. Close, Ludlowe, 1:26.66   

400 Relay – Ludlowe, (Phelan, Marson, Clyne, Kerneghan)

