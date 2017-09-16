Girls Swimming & Diving – Staples 96, Ludlowe 82

First Place Finishers
200 medley relay – Ludlowe (L Kerneghan, L Close, L Cumello, and M Fung), 2:12.22
200 Free – M. Kennedy, Staples, 2:14.64
200 IM – H. Strauss, Staples, 2:49.61
50 Free – L. Kerneghan, Ludlowe, 27.96
Diving – Alexa Mysel, Staples, 185
100 Fly – Marisa Healey, Staples, 1:07.26
100 Free – Esme Hunter, Staples, 1:00.45
400 Free – Michelle Kennedy, Staples, 4:51.10
200 Free Relay – Staples, (W.Woods,Hunter, Healey, Kennedy), 1:54.75
100 Back – L. Kerneghan, Ludlowe, 1:08.39
100 Breast – L. Close, Ludlowe, 1:26.66
400 Relay – Ludlowe, (Phelan, Marson, Clyne, Kerneghan)