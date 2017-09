Staples 2-2 4

Wilton 0-0 0

Staples Goals: Anton Mahr 2, Steven Frost, and Sam Liles

Assists: Will Birch 3, and Azam Plummer

Saves

Wilton – 9

Staples – Ry Cohen and Matt Epstein 1

Highlights: Staples scored twice in the first 8 minutes. The first was a side volley by Anton Mahr.