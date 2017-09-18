HAN Live: Ridgefield vs. Stamford volleyball, 4 p.m., Monday

The HAN Network will be serving up some volleyball action when the Ridgefield Tigers visit the Stamford Black Knights in a battle of FCIAC powers on Monday afternoon.

Coverage will begin with a pregame show at 3:30 p.m., with the game starting at 4 p.m.

The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The game will also be available on demand following its completion by clicking here.

Monday’s contest is a rematch of last year’s Class LL championship, which was won by Stamford in four sets. The Tigers won the first frame, but the Knights rallied to win the last three for a 22-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-22 victory.

Stamford also knocked Ridgefield out of the FCIAC tournament in the semifinals, and went on to win the conference title.

The match will feature two of the league’s top players in Ridgefield’s Caroline Curnal and Stamford’s Andrea O’Connor, now in their senior seasons.

Stamford is 2-1 to open the season, losing to Foran 3-2 in their first match and then defeating Shelton 3-1, and Ludlowe 3-2.

Ridgefield has won both of its matches 3-0 over Simsbury and Trumbull.