HAN Live: Staples at Warde volleyball, 5:30, Tuesday

Come in from the rain as the HAN Network brings you more FCIAC volleyball action when the Staples Wreckers visit the Fairfield-Warde Mustangs on Tuesday evening.

Coverage will begin with a pregame show at 5:20 p.m., with the match starting at 5:30

The match is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. It will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The match will also be available on demand following its completion by clicking here.

Staples has split its first four games this fall, going 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the FCIAC. In the Wreckers first two FCIAC contests, they shut out Trinity Catholic 3-0 on Friday before falling to Danbury 3-1 on Monday.

After beating Simsbury on Monday, Warde is now 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the FCIAC — with its league win coming against Norwalk last week.

Last season, the Wreckers finished 11-9 overall and the Mustangs finished 12-8 overall with both teams clinching playoff berths.