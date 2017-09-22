Cross country round-up: Staples, Danbury boys; Greenwich girls remain unbeaten

Three FCIAC cross country teams remained unbeaten and six others have just one loss each after week two’s meets on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Staples swept through four opponents while running in New Canaan’s Waveney Park and is now 7-0, while the Danbury Hatters are 6-0 after posting a 3-0 mark for the second straight week. A showdown between those two powers is on tap for next week as they’ll meet in Westport on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The New Canaan Rams, who were 2-1 this week with the one loss coming to Staples, and Trumbull Eagles are both 5-1.

In FCIAC girls cross country, the Greenwich Cardinals are the lone undefeated team at 5-0, as the defending league champion Ridgefield Tigers lost to Danbury 22-35 and are now 6-1.

Danbury, Ludlowe and New Canaan are all 5-1.

The full updated standings can be found at the links below:

The first in-season Connecticut Polls will be released early next week.

In the preseason polls, the Staples Wreckers’ boys team was ranked in the No. 1 spot, garnering nine of the 10 first-place votes and a total of 98 points.

Xavier (71) and Hall (70) followed in second and third, respectively, with a pair of FCIAC teams rounding out the top five: Warde (63) at No. 4, and Danbury (60) at No. 5. Danbury picked up the other No. 1 vote.

New Canaan picked up one point and fell in the “also receiving votes” category.

In the girls preseason poll, Glastonbury wasNo. 1 with 115 points, followed by Pomperaug at No. 2 with 108.

The top FCIAC team is Ridgefield, which received 98 points.

There were 12 voters for the girls polls and Glastonbury picked up six first-place votes, with Ridgefield taking five, and Pomperaug two.

The Greenwich Cardinals checked in at No. 4 with 69 points, followed by Immaculate (66) at No. 5, and Wilton (34) at No. 6.

Five FCIAC teams fell in the “also receiving votes” category: Danbury (21), Staples (17), Darien (5), Trumbull (4), and Ludlowe (2).