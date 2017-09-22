HAN Live: Trumbull at New Canaan football, 6:45 p.m., Friday

Two teams looking to contend for playoff berths will be featured on the HAN Network when the Trumbull Golden Eagles take on the New Canaan Rams at Dunning Field on Friday night.
Coverage will begin with a pregame show at 6:45 p.m., with kickoff to follow at 7.
The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).
Both teams bounced from opening-week losses with second-week romps and are now 1-1. Trumbull shut out the Ludlowe Falcons, 33-0, while New Canaan went on the road and defeated the Danbury Hatters, 42-7.
The Rams’ win gave head coach Lou Marinelli his 332nd career victory and made him the winningest coach in state history. The New Canaan Advertiser took a look at some of the key numbers for Marinelli during his 37-year career at NCHS.
New Canaan has had the better of the series with Trumbull for more than a decade, as the Rams hold a seven-game winning streak against the Eagles.
Trumbull’s last win over New Canaan was a 17-13 decision back in 2005.
In the last five meetings, the Rams have scored at least 41 points, including a 10-touchdown game they won 69-26 two years ago.
Trumbull surrendered 70 points to Greenwich in week one, but shut out Ludlowe last week.
New Canaan was upset by St. Joseph, 38-35, in week one before beating Danbury last week.