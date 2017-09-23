HAN Live: St. Joseph at Darien football, 1:30 p.m., Saturday

A battle of unbeatens will take center stage on the HAN Network Saturday, as the St. Joseph Cadets visit the Darien Blue Wave.
Coverage will begin with a FCIAC Tailgate show at 11:45 a.m., with kickoff to follow at 1:30 p.m..
The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).
Both teams are looking like world-beaters early in the season. St. Joseph upset the New Canaan Rams, 38-35, in week one, and rolled over Warde, 52-13, last week, while Darien has beaten Ridgefield 38-12, and McMahon 42-0, stretching their winning streak to 27 games.
Darien holds the state’s No. 1 ranking, and St. Joe’s checks in at No. 3.
The Cadets are a real threat to the Wave’s win streak. Quarterback David Summers has been on fire with 574 yards passing and nine TDs, and WR Jared Mallozzi is 23 catches for 295 yards.
Darien, of course, boasts plenty of its own weapons, including QB Jack Joyce, who has thrown six TD passes in two games, along with RB Mitchell Pryor and WR Nick Green.